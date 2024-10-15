Open in App
    College Football News

    Kennesaw State vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview, and Betting Lines

    By Pete Fiutak,

    2 days ago

    Someone has to win.

    Neither team has beaten an FBS team, and Middle Tennessee’s 32-25 victory of Tennessee Tech came back in August.

    The Blue Raiders haven’t been close, getting blown out in all five losses leading up to this. This is where the season has to turn.

    Kennesaw State hasn’t been able to do much of anything, either, getting rocked in all five losses by double-digits including to UT Martin from the FCS.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIT5U_0w7JrMXn00
    Sep 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders quarterback Nicholas Vattiato (11) passes the ball during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

    © Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

    Kennesaw State vs Middle Tennessee Preview

    Kennesaw State vs Middle Tennessee How to Watch
    Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
    Game Time: 8:00 pm ET
    Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN
    How to Watch: CBS Sports Network
    Middle Tennessee (1-5), Kennesaw State (0-5)
    - Week 8 Schedule, Predictions

    Why Kennesaw State Will Win

    Middle Tennessee can’t stop anything.

    The team will eventually come around under first year head coach Derek Mason, but it might not kick in until next year. The defense is miserable on third downs, the pass defense is the worst in the nation, and it doesn’t help that the ground game can’t move.

    The team is having an impossible time of dictating the tempo or narrative in any way, but …

    Midseason Predictions for Every Team & Game
    ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | SEC | IND & Pac-12
    AAC | CUSA | MAC | MWest | Sun Belt

    Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

    Middle Tennessee has a wee bit of a passing game. Kennesaw State doesn’t have anything.

    Last in the nation in total offense, the Owls are averaging a full 32 yards per game less than the second-worst offense in the country - Kent State’s - and they’re the only ones under four yards per play.

    Middle Tennessee has to load up against the run. Do that, win the field position battle, and everything should be okay.

    Kennesaw State vs Middle Tennessee: Who Will Win

    Who are the best fans in college football? The ones who’ll watch this without any sort of an investment interest.

    Both teams are among the worst in going, but at home Middle Tennessee will finally get to have a little fun against a Kennesaw State defense that won’t hold up as much as it needs to.

    The Blue Raider defense will look like the 1985 Bears for one night.

    Kennesaw State vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Betting Lines

    Middle Tennessee 34, Kennesaw State 17
    Line: Middle Tennessee -10, o/u: 50.5
    ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
    Kennesaw State vs Middle Tennessee Must See Rating: 1.5

