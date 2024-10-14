College Football Bowl Projections, Predictions Week 8: CFN's Latest Call on the Biggest Games

This is the week the bowl projections took a turn.
Now there are more losses piling up for some, upsets are starting to matter more, and now there aren't as many options as there were before. And the strength of the remaining schedules start to look clearer. For example, the winner of the Minnesota-Wisconsin game will likely go to a bowl, and the loser could be in real trouble. And then there are teams like North Carolina, Rutgers, and UCF who appeared to be locks just last week, and now will struggle to get an extra game. Going into Week 8, here are our latest bowl projections. Oct 12, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily (13) runs for a touchdown against the UAB Blazers during the first half at Michie Stadium.
Bowl Projections: Week 8 2024
Week 8 Bowl Projections: Part 2 Dec 28-Jan 4 - College Football Playoff Projections: Week 8 Cricket Celebration Bowl Saturday, December 14 12:00, ABC Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Bowl Affiliations: MEAC, SWAC Last Season: Florida A&M 30, Howard 26 Bowl Projection: Jackson State vs NC Central Camellia Bowl Saturday, December 14 9:00, ESPN Cramton Bowl, Montgomery Alabama Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt Last Season: Northern Illinois 21, Arkansas State 19 Bowl Projection: ULM vs Ohio Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl Tuesday, December 17 9:00, ESPN Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX Bowl Affiliations: Gof5, Gof5 Last Season: UTSA 35, Marshall 17 Bowl Projection: North Texas vs USF RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Wednesday, December 18 5:30, ESPN FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL Bowl Affiliations: Gof5, Gof5 Last Season: USF 45, Syracuse 0 Bowl Projection: UConn vs Cincinnati LA Bowl Wednesday, December 18 9:00, ESPN SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA Bowl Affiliations: MW, Former Pac-12 Last Season: UCLA 35, Boise State 22 Bowl Projection: UNLV vs Colorado R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Thursday, December 19 7:00, ESPN2 Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, Sun Belt Last Season: Jacksonville State 34, Louisiana 31 OT Bowl Projection: Liberty vs James Madison StaffDNA Cure Bowl Friday, December 20 12:00, ESPN Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL Bowl Affiliations: Gof5, Gof5 Last Season: Appalachian State 13, Miami University 9 Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs TCU Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Friday, December 20 3:30, ESPN Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC, CUSA, SEC Last Season: Georgia Tech 30, UCF 17 Bowl Projection: Virginia Tech vs Tulane Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday, December 23 11:00 am, ESPN Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC Bowl Affiliations: AAC, CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt Last Season: Ohio 41, Georgia Southern 21 Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs Georgia Southern Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Monday, December 23 2:30, ESPN Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID Bowl Affiliations: MAC, MW, Sun Belt Last Season: Georgia State 45, Utah State 22 Bowl Projection: Bowling Green vs Oregon State Hawaii Bowl Tuesday, December 24 8:00, ESPN Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MW Last Season: Coastal Carolina 24, San Jose State 14 Bowl Projection: WKU vs Fresno State GameAbove Sports Bowl Thursday, December 26 2:00, ESPN Ford Field, Detroit, MI Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, MAC Last Season: Minnesota 30, Bowling Green 24 Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Toledo Guaranteed Rate Bowl Thursday, December 26 5:30, ESPN Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, Big 12 Last Season: Kansas 49, UNLV 36 Bowl Projection: Illinois vs Arizona State 68 Ventures Bowl Thursday, December 26 9:00, ESPN Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt Last Season: South Alabama 59, Eastern Michigan 10 Bowl Projection: Buffalo vs Louisiana Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Friday, December 27 12:00 or 3:30, ESPN Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Bowl Affiliations: AAC, CUSA, Big 12 Last Season: Air Force 31, James Madison 21 Bowl Projection: Army vs UCF Birmingham Bowl Friday, December 27 12:00 or 3:30, ESPN Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC, CUSA, SEC Last Season: Duke 17, Troy 10 Bowl Projection: Virginia vs Vanderbilt AutoZone Liberty Bowl Friday, December 27 7:00, ESPN Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN Bowl Affiliations: Big 12, SEC Last Season: Memphis 36, Iowa State 26 Bowl Projection: South Carolina vs West Virginia DIRECTV Holiday Bowl Friday, December 27 8:00, FOX Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Former Pac-12 Last Season: USC 42, Louisville 28 Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Washington SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl Friday, December 27 10:30, ESPN Reliant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV Bowl Affiliations: SEC Former Pac-12 Last Season: Northwestern 14, Utah 7 Bowl Projection: Washington State vs Kentucky - Week 8 Bowl Projections: Part 2 Dec 28-Jan 4 - College Football Playoff Projections: Week 8
