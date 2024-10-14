College Football Bowl Projections, Predictions Week 8: CFN's Latest Call on the Biggest Games

This is the week the bowl projections took a turn.



Now there are more losses piling up for some, upsets are starting to matter more, and now there aren't as many options as there were before.



And the strength of the remaining schedules start to look clearer.



For example, the winner of the Minnesota-Wisconsin game will likely go to a bowl, and the loser could be in real trouble.



And then there are teams like North Carolina, Rutgers, and UCF who appeared to be locks just last week, and now will struggle to get an extra game.



Going into Week 8, here are our latest bowl projections.

Bowl Projections: Week 8 2024

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 14

12:00, ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Affiliations: MEAC, SWAC

Last Season: Florida A&M 30, Howard 26

Bowl Projection: Jackson State vs NC Central

Camellia Bowl

Saturday, December 14

9:00, ESPN

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery Alabama

Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt

Last Season: Northern Illinois 21, Arkansas State 19

Bowl Projection: ULM vs Ohio

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 17

9:00, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Affiliations: Gof5, Gof5

Last Season: UTSA 35, Marshall 17

Bowl Projection: North Texas vs USF

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Wednesday, December 18

5:30, ESPN

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Bowl Affiliations: Gof5, Gof5

Last Season: USF 45, Syracuse 0

Bowl Projection: UConn vs Cincinnati

LA Bowl

Wednesday, December 18

9:00, ESPN

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Bowl Affiliations: MW, Former Pac-12

Last Season: UCLA 35, Boise State 22

Bowl Projection: UNLV vs Colorado

R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Thursday, December 19

7:00, ESPN2

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, Sun Belt

Last Season: Jacksonville State 34, Louisiana 31 OT

Bowl Projection: Liberty vs James Madison

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Friday, December 20

12:00, ESPN

Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Affiliations: Gof5, Gof5

Last Season: Appalachian State 13, Miami University 9

Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs TCU

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Friday, December 20

3:30, ESPN

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC, CUSA, SEC

Last Season: Georgia Tech 30, UCF 17

Bowl Projection: Virginia Tech vs Tulane

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 23

11:00 am, ESPN

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Bowl Affiliations: AAC, CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt

Last Season: Ohio 41, Georgia Southern 21

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs Georgia Southern

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Monday, December 23

2:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Affiliations: MAC, MW, Sun Belt

Last Season: Georgia State 45, Utah State 22

Bowl Projection: Bowling Green vs Oregon State

Hawaii Bowl

Tuesday, December 24

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MW

Last Season: Coastal Carolina 24, San Jose State 14

Bowl Projection: WKU vs Fresno State

GameAbove Sports Bowl

Thursday, December 26

2:00, ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, MAC

Last Season: Minnesota 30, Bowling Green 24

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Toledo

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Thursday, December 26

5:30, ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, Big 12

Last Season: Kansas 49, UNLV 36

Bowl Projection: Illinois vs Arizona State

68 Ventures Bowl

Thursday, December 26

9:00, ESPN

Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt

Last Season: South Alabama 59, Eastern Michigan 10

Bowl Projection: Buffalo vs Louisiana

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Friday, December 27

12:00 or 3:30, ESPN

Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Affiliations: AAC, CUSA, Big 12

Last Season: Air Force 31, James Madison 21

Bowl Projection: Army vs UCF

Birmingham Bowl

Friday, December 27

12:00 or 3:30, ESPN

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC, CUSA, SEC

Last Season: Duke 17, Troy 10

Bowl Projection: Virginia vs Vanderbilt

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Friday, December 27

7:00, ESPN

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

Bowl Affiliations: Big 12, SEC

Last Season: Memphis 36, Iowa State 26

Bowl Projection: South Carolina vs West Virginia

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

Friday, December 27

8:00, FOX

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Former Pac-12

Last Season: USC 42, Louisville 28

Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Washington

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Friday, December 27

10:30, ESPN

Reliant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Bowl Affiliations: SEC Former Pac-12

Last Season: Northwestern 14, Utah 7

Bowl Projection: Washington State vs Kentucky



