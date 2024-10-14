Open in App
    • College Football News

    College Football Bowl Projections, Predictions Week 8: CFN's Latest Call on the Biggest Games

    By College Football News,

    2 days ago

    This is the week the bowl projections took a turn.

    Now there are more losses piling up for some, upsets are starting to matter more, and now there aren't as many options as there were before.

    And the strength of the remaining schedules start to look clearer.

    For example, the winner of the Minnesota-Wisconsin game will likely go to a bowl, and the loser could be in real trouble.

    And then there are teams like North Carolina, Rutgers, and UCF who appeared to be locks just last week, and now will struggle to get an extra game.

    Going into Week 8, here are our latest bowl projections.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwSJG_0w5yI0EE00
    Oct 12, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Bryson Daily (13) runs for a touchdown against the UAB Blazers during the first half at Michie Stadium.

    © Danny Wild-Imagn Images

    Bowl Projections: Week 8 2024

    - Week 8 Bowl Projections: Part 2 Dec 28-Jan 4
    - College Football Playoff Projections: Week 8

    Cricket Celebration Bowl

    Saturday, December 14
    12:00, ABC
    Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
    Bowl Affiliations: MEAC, SWAC
    Last Season: Florida A&M 30, Howard 26
    Bowl Projection: Jackson State vs NC Central

    Camellia Bowl

    Saturday, December 14
    9:00, ESPN
    Cramton Bowl, Montgomery Alabama
    Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt
    Last Season: Northern Illinois 21, Arkansas State 19
    Bowl Projection: ULM vs Ohio

    Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

    Tuesday, December 17
    9:00, ESPN
    Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
    Bowl Affiliations: Gof5, Gof5
    Last Season: UTSA 35, Marshall 17
    Bowl Projection: North Texas vs USF

    RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

    Wednesday, December 18
    5:30, ESPN
    FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
    Bowl Affiliations: Gof5, Gof5
    Last Season: USF 45, Syracuse 0
    Bowl Projection: UConn vs Cincinnati

    LA Bowl

    Wednesday, December 18
    9:00, ESPN
    SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
    Bowl Affiliations: MW, Former Pac-12
    Last Season: UCLA 35, Boise State 22
    Bowl Projection: UNLV vs Colorado

    R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

    Thursday, December 19
    7:00, ESPN2
    Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
    Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, Sun Belt
    Last Season: Jacksonville State 34, Louisiana 31 OT
    Bowl Projection: Liberty vs James Madison

    StaffDNA Cure Bowl

    Friday, December 20
    12:00, ESPN
    Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL
    Bowl Affiliations: Gof5, Gof5
    Last Season: Appalachian State 13, Miami University 9
    Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs TCU

    Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

    Friday, December 20
    3:30, ESPN
    Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
    Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC, CUSA, SEC
    Last Season: Georgia Tech 30, UCF 17
    Bowl Projection: Virginia Tech vs Tulane

    Myrtle Beach Bowl

    Monday, December 23
    11:00 am, ESPN
    Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
    Bowl Affiliations: AAC, CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt
    Last Season: Ohio 41, Georgia Southern 21
    Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs Georgia Southern

    Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

    Monday, December 23
    2:30, ESPN
    Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
    Bowl Affiliations: MAC, MW, Sun Belt
    Last Season: Georgia State 45, Utah State 22
    Bowl Projection: Bowling Green vs Oregon State

    Hawaii Bowl

    Tuesday, December 24
    8:00, ESPN
    Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
    Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MW
    Last Season: Coastal Carolina 24, San Jose State 14
    Bowl Projection: WKU vs Fresno State

    GameAbove Sports Bowl

    Thursday, December 26
    2:00, ESPN
    Ford Field, Detroit, MI
    Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, MAC
    Last Season: Minnesota 30, Bowling Green 24
    Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Toledo

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl

    Thursday, December 26
    5:30, ESPN
    Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
    Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, Big 12
    Last Season: Kansas 49, UNLV 36
    Bowl Projection: Illinois vs Arizona State

    68 Ventures Bowl

    Thursday, December 26
    9:00, ESPN
    Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL
    Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt
    Last Season: South Alabama 59, Eastern Michigan 10
    Bowl Projection: Buffalo vs Louisiana

    Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

    Friday, December 27
    12:00 or 3:30, ESPN
    Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
    Bowl Affiliations: AAC, CUSA, Big 12
    Last Season: Air Force 31, James Madison 21
    Bowl Projection: Army vs UCF

    Birmingham Bowl

    Friday, December 27
    12:00 or 3:30, ESPN
    Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL
    Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC, CUSA, SEC
    Last Season: Duke 17, Troy 10
    Bowl Projection: Virginia vs Vanderbilt

    AutoZone Liberty Bowl

    Friday, December 27
    7:00, ESPN
    Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN
    Bowl Affiliations: Big 12, SEC
    Last Season: Memphis 36, Iowa State 26
    Bowl Projection: South Carolina vs West Virginia

    DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

    Friday, December 27
    8:00, FOX
    Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
    Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Former Pac-12
    Last Season: USC 42, Louisville 28
    Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Washington

    SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

    Friday, December 27
    10:30, ESPN
    Reliant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
    Bowl Affiliations: SEC Former Pac-12
    Last Season: Northwestern 14, Utah 7
    Bowl Projection: Washington State vs Kentucky

    - Week 8 Bowl Projections: Part 2 Dec 28-Jan 4
    - College Football Playoff Projections: Week 8

