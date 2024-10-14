College Football Bowl Projections, Predictions Week 8: December 28 to January 4 Games

We get 17 bowl games around the College Football Playoff to close out 2024 and starting out 2025. Lots of bowl games, lots of options, and lots of storylines out of the bigger matchups than the first wave of bowls.



Here's Part 2 of our bowl projections going into Week 8.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Akili Arnold (0) reacts after an incomplete pass to Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bowl Projections: Week 8, Part 2

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Saturday, December 28

11:00, ESPN

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC

Last Season: Boston College 23, SMU 14

Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Duke

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 28

2:15, ESPN

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Affiliations: AAC, MW, CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt

Last Season: Fresno State 37, New Mexico State 10

Bowl Projection: Colorado State vs Texas State

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Saturday, December 28

12:00, ABC

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Big Ten

Last Season: Rutgers 31, Miami 24

Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs Wisconsin

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Saturday, December 28

3:30, ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Big 12

Last Season: Kansas State 28, NC State 19

Bowl Projection: Louisville vs Kansas State

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Saturday, December 28

4:30, CW Network

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Affiliations: MAC, MW

Last Season: Wyoming 16, Toledo 15

Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs San Jose State

Go Bowling Military Bowl

Saturday, December 28

5:45, ESPN

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC

Last Season: Virginia Tech 41, Tulane 20

Bowl Projection: Navy vs Boston College

Valero Alamo Bowl

Saturday, December 28

7:30, ABC

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Bowl Affiliations: Big 12 Former Pac-12

Last Season: Arizona 38, Oklahoma 24

Bowl Projection: Iowa State vs USC

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 28

9:15, ESPN

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Bowl Affiliations: Army, Big 12, Former Pac-12

Last Season: Texas Tech 34, Cal 14

Bowl Projection: Cal vs Arizona

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Monday, December 30

2:30, ESPN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, SEC

Last Season: Maryland 31, Auburn 13

Bowl Projection: Nebraska vs Arkansas

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tuesday, December 31

12:00, ESPN

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, SEC, ACC

Last Season: LSU 35, Wisconsin 31

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs Missouri

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Tuesday, December 31

2:00, CBS

Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Former Pac-12

Last Season: Notre Dame 40, Oregon State 8

Bowl Projection: Syracuse vs Utah

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Tuesday, December 31

3:00, CBS

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, SEC

Last Season: Tennessee 35, Iowa 0

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs LSU

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Tuesday, December 31

3:30, ESPN

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Bowl Affiliations: Big 12, SEC

Last Season: Oklahoma State 31, Texas A&M 23

Bowl Projection: Texas Tech vs Oklahoma

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Thursday, January 2

7:30, ESPN

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Bowl Affiliations: ACC, SEC

Last Season: Clemson 38, Kentucky 35

Bowl Projection: SMU vs Ole Miss

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Friday, January 3

4:00, ESPN

Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX

Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, Gof5

Last Season: Texas State 45, Rice 21

Bowl Projection: Sam Houston vs Marshall

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Friday, January 3

7:30, ESPN

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Big Ten

Last Season: West Virginia 30, North Carolina 10

Bowl Projection: Georgia Tech vs Indiana

Bahamas Bowl

Saturday, January 4

11:00 am, ESPN/ESPN2

Thomas A Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MAC

Last Season: WKU 38, Old Dominion 35 OT

Bowl Projection: Jacksonville State vs Miami University



