Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • College Football News

    College Football Bowl Projections, Predictions Week 8: December 28 to January 4 Games

    By Pete Fiutak,

    2 days ago

    We get 17 bowl games around the College Football Playoff to close out 2024 and starting out 2025. Lots of bowl games, lots of options, and lots of storylines out of the bigger matchups than the first wave of bowls.

    Here's Part 2 of our bowl projections going into Week 8.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xc6r_0w5yGpDk00
    Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Akili Arnold (0) reacts after an incomplete pass to Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

    © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

    Bowl Projections: Week 8, Part 2

    - Week 8 Bowl Projections: Part 1
    - College Football Playoff Projections: Week 8

    Wasabi Fenway Bowl

    Saturday, December 28
    11:00, ESPN
    Fenway Park, Boston, MA
    Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC
    Last Season: Boston College 23, SMU 14
    Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Duke

    Isleta New Mexico Bowl

    Saturday, December 28
    2:15, ESPN
    University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
    Bowl Affiliations: AAC, MW, CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt
    Last Season: Fresno State 37, New Mexico State 10
    Bowl Projection: Colorado State vs Texas State

    Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

    Saturday, December 28
    12:00, ABC
    Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
    Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Big Ten
    Last Season: Rutgers 31, Miami 24
    Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs Wisconsin

    Pop-Tarts Bowl

    Saturday, December 28
    3:30, ABC
    Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
    Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Big 12
    Last Season: Kansas State 28, NC State 19
    Bowl Projection: Louisville vs Kansas State

    Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

    Saturday, December 28
    4:30, CW Network
    Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
    Bowl Affiliations: MAC, MW
    Last Season: Wyoming 16, Toledo 15
    Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs San Jose State

    Go Bowling Military Bowl

    Saturday, December 28
    5:45, ESPN
    Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD
    Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC
    Last Season: Virginia Tech 41, Tulane 20
    Bowl Projection: Navy vs Boston College

    Valero Alamo Bowl

    Saturday, December 28
    7:30, ABC
    Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
    Bowl Affiliations: Big 12 Former Pac-12
    Last Season: Arizona 38, Oklahoma 24
    Bowl Projection: Iowa State vs USC

    Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

    Saturday, December 28
    9:15, ESPN
    Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
    Bowl Affiliations: Army, Big 12, Former Pac-12
    Last Season: Texas Tech 34, Cal 14
    Bowl Projection: Cal vs Arizona

    TransPerfect Music City Bowl

    Monday, December 30
    2:30, ESPN
    Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
    Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, SEC
    Last Season: Maryland 31, Auburn 13
    Bowl Projection: Nebraska vs Arkansas

    ReliaQuest Bowl

    Tuesday, December 31
    12:00, ESPN
    Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
    Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, SEC, ACC
    Last Season: LSU 35, Wisconsin 31
    Bowl Projection: Iowa vs Missouri

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

    Tuesday, December 31
    2:00, CBS
    Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX
    Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Former Pac-12
    Last Season: Notre Dame 40, Oregon State 8
    Bowl Projection: Syracuse vs Utah

    Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

    Tuesday, December 31
    3:00, CBS
    Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
    Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, SEC
    Last Season: Tennessee 35, Iowa 0
    Bowl Projection: Michigan vs LSU

    TaxAct Texas Bowl

    Tuesday, December 31
    3:30, ESPN
    NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
    Bowl Affiliations: Big 12, SEC
    Last Season: Oklahoma State 31, Texas A&M 23
    Bowl Projection: Texas Tech vs Oklahoma

    TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

    Thursday, January 2
    7:30, ESPN
    TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL
    Bowl Affiliations: ACC, SEC
    Last Season: Clemson 38, Kentucky 35
    Bowl Projection: SMU vs Ole Miss

    SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

    Friday, January 3
    4:00, ESPN
    Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX
    Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, Gof5
    Last Season: Texas State 45, Rice 21
    Bowl Projection: Sam Houston vs Marshall

    Duke’s Mayo Bowl

    Friday, January 3
    7:30, ESPN
    Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
    Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Big Ten
    Last Season: West Virginia 30, North Carolina 10
    Bowl Projection: Georgia Tech vs Indiana

    Bahamas Bowl

    Saturday, January 4
    11:00 am, ESPN/ESPN2
    Thomas A Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
    Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MAC
    Last Season: WKU 38, Old Dominion 35 OT
    Bowl Projection: Jacksonville State vs Miami University

    - Week 8 Bowl Projections: Part 1
    - College Football Playoff Projections: Week 8

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Conference USA Midseason College Football Predictions: Every Game, Record, and Bowl Teams for 2024
    College Football News1 day ago
    Calls Mount for Major College Football Program to Fire $45 Million Coach
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    College Football Bowl Projections, Predictions Week 8: CFN's Latest Call on the Biggest Games
    College Football News2 days ago
    U.S. Gymnast Suni Lee Stuns In A Tiny White Swimsuit
    The Spun2 days ago
    Auburn vs Missouri Prediction, Game Preview, and Betting Lines
    College Football News14 hours ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    NFL Network Reporter Turns Heads In Cowgirl Outfit
    The Spun1 day ago
    'CBS Mornings' Star Gayle King Hit With Bold Allegations After Tense Interview
    Parade6 days ago
    Popular Milk Brand Faces Nationwide Recall Due to Undeclared Allergen
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King27 days ago
    Rick Neuheisel Predicts College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports5 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Prediction Week 8: Big Ten Dominance Up Top
    College Football News2 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post17 minutes ago
    CeeDee Lamb reveals the message sent within Cowboys' locker room following atrocious performance
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Braves Trade Idea Sends Orlando Arcia for 2-Time All-Star
    ATL Braves Country1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson22 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy