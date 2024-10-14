College Football Playoff Predictions Going into Week 8: Who Will Play for the National Title?

What will the College Football Playoff be in the first year of the expanded format? At least, how does it appear to be as we go into Week 8 of the 2024 season? We break it all down by round.

Fans stop to take photos with the College Football National Championship trophy at Meijer in Ypsilanti, Mich. on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. The trophy is going on a tour for fans to see presented by Dr. Pepper. © Kimberly P&period Mitchell &sol USA TODAY NETWORK &sol USA TODAY NETWORK

Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 8

The first round games are played on the home sites of the higher seeds.

College Football Playoff First Round

Friday, December 20

8:00, ABC/ESPN

Home site of higher seed

Bowl Projection: 9. Texas at 8. Texas A&M

College Football Playoff First Round

Saturday, December 21

12:00, TNT

Home site of higher seed

Bowl Projection: 10. Tennessee at 7. Notre Dame

College Football Playoff First Round

Saturday, December 21

4:00, TNT

Home site of higher seed

Bowl Projection: 11. Alabama at 6. Penn State

College Football Playoff First Round

Saturday, December 21

8:00, ABC/ESPN

Home site of higher seed

Bowl Projection: 12. Boise State at 5. Oregon



There's no reseeding after the first round. The 5-12 winner plays the 4 seed, the 6-11 winner plays the 3 seed, the 7-10 victor gets the 2 seed, and the 8-9 winner plays the 1.



Note, if possible, the Big Ten champion goes to the Roe Bowl, and the SEC champion will go to the Sugar.

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Tuesday, December 31

7:30, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Last Season: Oregon 45, Liberty 6

Bowl Projection: 4. BYU vs 5. Oregon

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

1:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Season: Ole Miss 38, Penn State 25

Bowl Projection: 3. Clemson vs 11. Alabama

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Rose Bowl

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

5:00, ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Last Season: Michigan 27, Alabama 20 OT

Bowl Projection: 1. Ohio State vs 9. Texas

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Allstate Sugar Bowl

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

8:45, ESPN

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Season: Washington 37, Texas 31

Bowl Projection: 2. Georgia vs 7. Notre Dame



Again, there's no reseeding as the College Football Playoff gets down to the final four teams.

College Football Playoff Semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl

Thursday, January 9, 2025

7:30, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Last Season: Georgia 63, Florida State 3

Bowl Projection: 2. Georgia vs 3. Clemson

College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Friday, January 10, 2025

7:30, ESPN

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Last Season: Missouri 14, Ohio State 3

Bowl Projection: 1. Ohio State vs 5. Oregon

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, January 20, 2025

7:30, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Season: Michigan 34, Washington 13

Bowl Projection: 1. Ohio State vs 2. Georgia



