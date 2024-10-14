Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • College Football News

    College Football Playoff Predictions Going into Week 8: Who Will Play for the National Title?

    By Pete Fiutak,

    2 days ago

    What will the College Football Playoff be in the first year of the expanded format? At least, how does it appear to be as we go into Week 8 of the 2024 season? We break it all down by round.
    - CFP Top 25 Rankings Projection

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F07VD_0w5xoHnN00
    Fans stop to take photos with the College Football National Championship trophy at Meijer in Ypsilanti, Mich. on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. The trophy is going on a tour for fans to see presented by Dr. Pepper.

    © Kimberly P&period Mitchell &sol USA TODAY NETWORK &sol USA TODAY NETWORK

    Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 8

    - Week 8 Bowl Projections: Part 1
    - Week 8 Bowl Projections: Part 2 Dec 28-Jan 4

    The first round games are played on the home sites of the higher seeds.

    College Football Playoff First Round

    Friday, December 20
    8:00, ABC/ESPN
    Home site of higher seed
    Bowl Projection: 9. Texas at 8. Texas A&M

    College Football Playoff First Round

    Saturday, December 21
    12:00, TNT
    Home site of higher seed
    Bowl Projection: 10. Tennessee at 7. Notre Dame

    College Football Playoff First Round

    Saturday, December 21
    4:00, TNT
    Home site of higher seed
    Bowl Projection: 11. Alabama at 6. Penn State

    College Football Playoff First Round

    Saturday, December 21
    8:00, ABC/ESPN
    Home site of higher seed
    Bowl Projection: 12. Boise State at 5. Oregon

    There's no reseeding after the first round. The 5-12 winner plays the 4 seed, the 6-11 winner plays the 3 seed, the 7-10 victor gets the 2 seed, and the 8-9 winner plays the 1.

    Note, if possible, the Big Ten champion goes to the Roe Bowl, and the SEC champion will go to the Sugar.

    College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

    Tuesday, December 31
    7:30, ESPN
    State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
    Last Season: Oregon 45, Liberty 6
    Bowl Projection: 4. BYU vs 5. Oregon

    College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

    Wednesday, January 1, 2025
    1:00, ESPN
    Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
    Last Season: Ole Miss 38, Penn State 25
    Bowl Projection: 3. Clemson vs 11. Alabama

    College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Rose Bowl

    Wednesday, January 1, 2025
    5:00, ESPN
    Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
    Last Season: Michigan 27, Alabama 20 OT
    Bowl Projection: 1. Ohio State vs 9. Texas

    College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Allstate Sugar Bowl

    Wednesday, January 1, 2025
    8:45, ESPN
    Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
    Last Season: Washington 37, Texas 31
    Bowl Projection: 2. Georgia vs 7. Notre Dame

    Again, there's no reseeding as the College Football Playoff gets down to the final four teams.

    College Football Playoff Semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl

    Thursday, January 9, 2025
    7:30, ESPN
    Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
    Last Season: Georgia 63, Florida State 3
    Bowl Projection: 2. Georgia vs 3. Clemson

    College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl

    Friday, January 10, 2025
    7:30, ESPN
    AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
    Last Season: Missouri 14, Ohio State 3
    Bowl Projection: 1. Ohio State vs 5. Oregon

    College Football Playoff National Championship

    Monday, January 20, 2025
    7:30, ESPN
    Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
    Last Season: Michigan 34, Washington 13
    Bowl Projection: 1. Ohio State vs 2. Georgia

    - Week 8 Bowl Projections: Part 1
    - Week 8 Bowl Projections: Part 2 Dec 28-Jan 4

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College Football Bowl Projections, Predictions Week 8: December 28 to January 4 Games
    College Football News2 days ago
    Conference USA Midseason College Football Predictions: Every Game, Record, and Bowl Teams for 2024
    College Football News1 day ago
    College Football Expert Picks: Predictions for Georgia vs Texas and Week 8's Biggest Games
    College Football News15 hours ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    NCAA Reportedly Investigating College Football Loophole Used by Oregon Against Ohio State
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Popular Milk Brand Faces Nationwide Recall Due to Undeclared Allergen
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post17 minutes ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King27 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern7 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson22 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Braves Trade Idea Sends Orlando Arcia for 2-Time All-Star
    ATL Braves Country1 day ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy