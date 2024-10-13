College Football Rankings Week 8: CFN Ranks All 134 Teams

It's the middle of October which normally makes this the midseason of the college football campaign, but it's stretched out until late January now so now is when it's all kicking in with full force.
By this point we sort of have a handle on who's good - not really anyone at an unbeatable level - who's not, and who's realistically in the mix for a College Football Playoff spot. It's also that time of year when we haven't quite seen enough. Ohio State is still the best team in college football, but can we put it No. 1 now? Nah - it's not fair to what happened on the field. But in the middle and near the bottom there are still several surprises to be had as, once again, there's wild movement in the Week 8 CFN College Football Rankings. Oct 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl.
© Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
College Football Rankings Week 8 College Football Rankings Week 8 Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50 51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134 134 Kennesaw State (0-5)
Last Week Rank: 134
OPEN DATE Up Next: at Middle Tennessee (Wed) 133 Kent State (1-5)
Last Week Rank: 133
Ball State 37, Kent State 35 Up Next: at Bowling Green 132 UAB (1-5)
Last Week Rank: 132
Army 44, UAB 10 Up Next: at USF 131 Ball State (2-4)
Last Week Rank: 131
Ball State 37, Kent State 35 Up Next: at Vanderbilt 130 UTEP (1-5)
Last Week Rank: 129
WKU 44, UTEP 17 Up Next: FIU (Wed) 129 Akron (1-6)
Last Week Rank: 130
Western Michigan 34, Akron 24 Up Next: OPEN DATE 128 Southern Miss (1-5)
Last Week Rank: 121
ULM 38, Southern Miss 21 Up Next: Arkansas State 127 UMass (1-6)
Last Week Rank: 128
Missouri 45, UMass 3 Up Next: OPEN DATE 126 New Mexico State (1-5)
Last Week Rank: 125
Jacksonville State 54, New Mexico State 13 Up Next: Louisiana Tech 125 UTSA (2-4)
Last Week Rank: 105
Rice 29, UTSA 27 Up Next: Florida Atlantic 124 Middle Tennessee (1-5)
Last Week Rank: 114
Louisiana Tech 48, Middle Tennessee 21 Up Next: Kennesaw State (Tue) 123 Air Force (1-5)
Last Week Rank: 113
New Mexico 52, Air Force 37 Up Next: Colorado State 122 Troy (1-5)
Last Week Rank: 123
OPEN DATE Up Next: at South Alabama (Tue) 121 Tulsa (2-4)
Last Week Rank: 122
OPEN DATE Up Next: at Temple 120 Hawaii (2-4)
Last Week Rank: 118
Boise State 28, Hawaii 7 Up Next: at Washington State 119 Utah State (1-5)
Last Week Rank: 119
UNLV 50, Utah State 34 Up Next: New Mexico 118 Louisiana Tech (2-3)
Last Week Rank: 124
Louisiana Tech 48, Middle Tennessee 21 Up Next: at New Mexico State (Tue) 117 Jacksonville State (3-3)
Last Week Rank: 127
Jacksonville State 54, New Mexico State 13 Up Next: OPEN DATE 116 Rice (2-4)
Last Week Rank: 126
Rice 29, UTSA 27 Up Next: at Tulane 115 Central Michigan (3-3)
Last Week Rank: 120
Ohio 27, Central Michigan 25 Up Next: at Eastern Michigan 114 FIU (2-4)
Last Week Rank: 116
Liberty 31, FIU 24 OT Up Next: at UTEP (Wed) 113 Temple (1-5)
Last Week Rank: 112
OPEN DATE Up Next: Tulsa 112 Florida Atlantic (2-4)
Last Week Rank: 115
North Texas 41, Florida Atlantic 37 Up Next: at UTSA 111 Wyoming (1-5)
Last Week Rank: 110
San Diego State 27, Wyoming 24 Up Next: at San Jose State 110 New Mexico (2-4)
Last Week Rank: 111
New Mexico 52, Air Force 37 Up Next: at Utah State 109 Western Michigan (4-2)
Last Week Rank: 109
Western Michigan 34, Akron 24 Up Next: at Buffalo 108 San Diego State (3-3)
Last Week Rank: 117
San Diego State 27, Wyoming 24 Up Next: OPEN DATE 107 Appalachian State (2-4)
Last Week Rank: 107
Louisiana 34, Appalachian State 24 Up Next: OPEN DATE 106 Eastern Michigan (4-2)
Last Week Rank: 104
Miami (Ohio) 30, Eastern Michigan 14 Up Next: Central Michigan 105 Bowling Green (2-4)
Last Week Rank: 102
Northern Illinois 17, Bowling Green 7 Up Next: Kent State 104 Georgia State (2-3)
Last Week Rank: 96
Old Dominion 21, Georgia State 14 Up Next: at Marshall (Thur) 103 Charlotte (3-3)
Last Week Rank: 103
OPEN DATE Up Next: at Navy 102 East Carolina (3-3)
Last Week Rank: 100
OPEN DATE Up Next: at Army 101 Arkansas State (3-3)
Last Week Rank: 91
Texas State 41, Arkansas State 9 Up Next: at Southern Miss College Football Rankings Week 8 Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50 51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134
Comments / 0