Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • College Football News

    College Football Rankings Week 8: CFN Ranks All 134 Teams

    By College Football News,

    2 days ago

    It's the middle of October which normally makes this the midseason of the college football campaign, but it's stretched out until late January now so now is when it's all kicking in with full force.

    By this point we sort of have a handle on who's good - not really anyone at an unbeatable level - who's not, and who's realistically in the mix for a College Football Playoff spot.

    It's also that time of year when we haven't quite seen enough.

    Ohio State is still the best team in college football, but can we put it No. 1 now? Nah - it's not fair to what happened on the field.

    But in the middle and near the bottom there are still several surprises to be had as, once again, there's wild movement in the Week 8 CFN College Football Rankings.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26F6rz_0w56Mt5Z00
    Oct 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl.

    © Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

    College Football Rankings Week 8

    College Football Rankings Week 8
    Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50
    51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134

    134 Kennesaw State (0-5)

    Last Week Rank: 134
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Middle Tennessee (Wed)

    133 Kent State (1-5)

    Last Week Rank: 133
    Ball State 37, Kent State 35
    Up Next: at Bowling Green

    132 UAB (1-5)

    Last Week Rank: 132
    Army 44, UAB 10
    Up Next: at USF

    131 Ball State (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 131
    Ball State 37, Kent State 35
    Up Next: at Vanderbilt

    130 UTEP (1-5)

    Last Week Rank: 129
    WKU 44, UTEP 17
    Up Next: FIU (Wed)

    129 Akron (1-6)

    Last Week Rank: 130
    Western Michigan 34, Akron 24
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    128 Southern Miss (1-5)

    Last Week Rank: 121
    ULM 38, Southern Miss 21
    Up Next: Arkansas State

    127 UMass (1-6)

    Last Week Rank: 128
    Missouri 45, UMass 3
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    126 New Mexico State (1-5)

    Last Week Rank: 125
    Jacksonville State 54, New Mexico State 13
    Up Next: Louisiana Tech

    125 UTSA (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 105
    Rice 29, UTSA 27
    Up Next: Florida Atlantic

    124 Middle Tennessee (1-5)

    Last Week Rank: 114
    Louisiana Tech 48, Middle Tennessee 21
    Up Next: Kennesaw State (Tue)

    123 Air Force (1-5)

    Last Week Rank: 113
    New Mexico 52, Air Force 37
    Up Next: Colorado State

    122 Troy (1-5)

    Last Week Rank: 123
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at South Alabama (Tue)

    121 Tulsa (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 122
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Temple

    120 Hawaii (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 118
    Boise State 28, Hawaii 7
    Up Next: at Washington State

    119 Utah State (1-5)

    Last Week Rank: 119
    UNLV 50, Utah State 34
    Up Next: New Mexico

    118 Louisiana Tech (2-3)

    Last Week Rank: 124
    Louisiana Tech 48, Middle Tennessee 21
    Up Next: at New Mexico State (Tue)

    117 Jacksonville State (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 127
    Jacksonville State 54, New Mexico State 13
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    116 Rice (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 126
    Rice 29, UTSA 27
    Up Next: at Tulane

    115 Central Michigan (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 120
    Ohio 27, Central Michigan 25
    Up Next: at Eastern Michigan

    114 FIU (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 116
    Liberty 31, FIU 24 OT
    Up Next: at UTEP (Wed)

    113 Temple (1-5)

    Last Week Rank: 112
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Tulsa

    112 Florida Atlantic (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 115
    North Texas 41, Florida Atlantic 37
    Up Next: at UTSA

    111 Wyoming (1-5)

    Last Week Rank: 110
    San Diego State 27, Wyoming 24
    Up Next: at San Jose State

    110 New Mexico (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 111
    New Mexico 52, Air Force 37
    Up Next: at Utah State

    109 Western Michigan (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 109
    Western Michigan 34, Akron 24
    Up Next: at Buffalo

    108 San Diego State (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 117
    San Diego State 27, Wyoming 24
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    107 Appalachian State (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 107
    Louisiana 34, Appalachian State 24
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    106 Eastern Michigan (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 104
    Miami (Ohio) 30, Eastern Michigan 14
    Up Next: Central Michigan

    105 Bowling Green (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 102
    Northern Illinois 17, Bowling Green 7
    Up Next: Kent State

    104 Georgia State (2-3)

    Last Week Rank: 96
    Old Dominion 21, Georgia State 14
    Up Next: at Marshall (Thur)

    103 Charlotte (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 103
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Navy

    102 East Carolina (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 100
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Army

    101 Arkansas State (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 91
    Texas State 41, Arkansas State 9
    Up Next: at Southern Miss

    College Football Rankings Week 8
    Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50
    51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Coaches Poll: College Football Top 25 Rankings Week 8
    College Football News2 days ago
    College Football Rankings Week 8: Teams 11 to 25, Featuring Iowa, Notre Dame, and LSU
    College Football News2 days ago
    College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Prediction Week 8: Big Ten Dominance Up Top
    College Football News1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    $59K Lottery Wins in Florida! Tickets Sold in Broward and a Local Publix
    Akeena2 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson21 days ago
    Rare and Dangerous Water Pattern Appears Off Florida Coast
    Lisa S. Gerard27 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Manatees Left Stranded by Hurricane Helene
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King26 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune25 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 hours ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy