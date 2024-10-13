College Football Rankings Week 8: CFN Ranks All 134 Teams

It's the middle of October which normally makes this the midseason of the college football campaign, but it's stretched out until late January now so now is when it's all kicking in with full force.



By this point we sort of have a handle on who's good - not really anyone at an unbeatable level - who's not, and who's realistically in the mix for a College Football Playoff spot.



It's also that time of year when we haven't quite seen enough.



Ohio State is still the best team in college football, but can we put it No. 1 now? Nah - it's not fair to what happened on the field.



But in the middle and near the bottom there are still several surprises to be had as, once again, there's wild movement in the Week 8 CFN College Football Rankings.

134 Kennesaw State (0-5)

Last Week Rank: 134

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Middle Tennessee (Wed)

133 Kent State (1-5)

Last Week Rank: 133

Ball State 37, Kent State 35

Up Next: at Bowling Green

132 UAB (1-5)

Last Week Rank: 132

Army 44, UAB 10

Up Next: at USF

131 Ball State (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 131

Ball State 37, Kent State 35

Up Next: at Vanderbilt

130 UTEP (1-5)

Last Week Rank: 129

WKU 44, UTEP 17

Up Next: FIU (Wed)

129 Akron (1-6)

Last Week Rank: 130

Western Michigan 34, Akron 24

Up Next: OPEN DATE

128 Southern Miss (1-5)

Last Week Rank: 121

ULM 38, Southern Miss 21

Up Next: Arkansas State

127 UMass (1-6)

Last Week Rank: 128

Missouri 45, UMass 3

Up Next: OPEN DATE

126 New Mexico State (1-5)

Last Week Rank: 125

Jacksonville State 54, New Mexico State 13

Up Next: Louisiana Tech

125 UTSA (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 105

Rice 29, UTSA 27

Up Next: Florida Atlantic

124 Middle Tennessee (1-5)

Last Week Rank: 114

Louisiana Tech 48, Middle Tennessee 21

Up Next: Kennesaw State (Tue)

123 Air Force (1-5)

Last Week Rank: 113

New Mexico 52, Air Force 37

Up Next: Colorado State

122 Troy (1-5)

Last Week Rank: 123

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at South Alabama (Tue)

121 Tulsa (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 122

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Temple

120 Hawaii (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 118

Boise State 28, Hawaii 7

Up Next: at Washington State

119 Utah State (1-5)

Last Week Rank: 119

UNLV 50, Utah State 34

Up Next: New Mexico

118 Louisiana Tech (2-3)

Last Week Rank: 124

Louisiana Tech 48, Middle Tennessee 21

Up Next: at New Mexico State (Tue)

117 Jacksonville State (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 127

Jacksonville State 54, New Mexico State 13

Up Next: OPEN DATE

116 Rice (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 126

Rice 29, UTSA 27

Up Next: at Tulane

115 Central Michigan (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 120

Ohio 27, Central Michigan 25

Up Next: at Eastern Michigan

114 FIU (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 116

Liberty 31, FIU 24 OT

Up Next: at UTEP (Wed)

113 Temple (1-5)

Last Week Rank: 112

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Tulsa

112 Florida Atlantic (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 115

North Texas 41, Florida Atlantic 37

Up Next: at UTSA

111 Wyoming (1-5)

Last Week Rank: 110

San Diego State 27, Wyoming 24

Up Next: at San Jose State

110 New Mexico (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 111

New Mexico 52, Air Force 37

Up Next: at Utah State

109 Western Michigan (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 109

Western Michigan 34, Akron 24

Up Next: at Buffalo

108 San Diego State (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 117

San Diego State 27, Wyoming 24

Up Next: OPEN DATE

107 Appalachian State (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 107

Louisiana 34, Appalachian State 24

Up Next: OPEN DATE

106 Eastern Michigan (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 104

Miami (Ohio) 30, Eastern Michigan 14

Up Next: Central Michigan

105 Bowling Green (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 102

Northern Illinois 17, Bowling Green 7

Up Next: Kent State

104 Georgia State (2-3)

Last Week Rank: 96

Old Dominion 21, Georgia State 14

Up Next: at Marshall (Thur)

103 Charlotte (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 103

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Navy

102 East Carolina (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 100

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Army

101 Arkansas State (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 91

Texas State 41, Arkansas State 9

Up Next: at Southern Miss



