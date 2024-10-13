College Football Rankings Week 8: Teams 76 to 100, Featuring Buffalo, Purdue, and UCF

This remains the catch-all spot in the CFN college football rankings.



These teams are just good enough to stay in the top 100, but there's something wrong with a big name school here, or the smaller one hasn't kicked it in quite yet, but should.



There's a little bit of something for everyone for the team rounding out the 100 in the Week 8 college football rankings

Oct 12, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) makes a catch on a pass in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. © Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

College Football Rankings Week 8: 76 to 100

College Football Rankings Week 8

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50

51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134

100 Old Dominion (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 106

Old Dominion 21, Georgia State 14

Up Next: Texas State

99 Miami University (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 101

Miami (Ohio) 30, Eastern Michigan 14

Up Next: Ohio

98 South Alabama (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 98

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Troy (Tue)

97 Ohio (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 99

Ohio 27, Central Michigan 25

Up Next: at Miami University

96 Liberty (5-0)

Last Week Rank: 85

Liberty 31, FIU 24 OT

Up Next: OPEN DATE

95 Marshall (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 87

Georgia Southern 24, Marshall 23

Up Next: Georgia State (Thur)

94 Texas State (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 97

Texas State 41, Arkansas State 9

Up Next: at Old Dominion

93 WKU (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 80

WKU 44, UTEP 17

Up Next: at Sam Houston (Wed)

92 North Texas (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 86

North Texas 41, Florida Atlantic 37

Up Next: at Memphis

91 Purdue (1-5)

Last Week Rank: 88

Illinois 50, Purdue 49 OT

Up Next: Oregon

90 Northern Illinois (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 95

Northern Illinois 17, Bowling Green 7

Up Next: Toledo

89 Oregon State (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 52

Nevada 42, Oregon State 37

Up Next: UNLV

88 Colorado State (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 93

Colorado State 31, San Jose State 24

Up Next: at Air Force

87 USF (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 84

Memphis 21, USF 3

Up Next: UAB

86 Fresno State (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 64

Washington State 25, Fresno State 17

Up Next: at Nevada

85 Mississippi State (1-5)

Last Week Rank: 83

Georgia 41, Mississippi State 31

Up Next: Texas A&M

84 UCLA (1-5)

Last Week Rank: 82

Minnesota 21, UCLA 17

Up Next: at Rutgers

83 Sam Houston (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 90

OPEN DATE

Up Next: WKU (Wed)

82 ULM (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 71

ULM 38, Southern Miss 21

Up Next: OPEN DATE

81 Coastal Carolina (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 81

James Madison 39, Coastal Carolina 7

Up Next: Louisiana

80 Louisiana (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 89

Louisiana 34, Appalachian State 24

Up Next: at Coastal Carolina

79 Toledo (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 66

Buffalo 30, Toledo 15

Up Next: at Northern Illinois

78 Buffalo (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 94

Buffalo 30, Toledo 15

Up Next: Western Michigan

77 Georgia Southern (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 92

Georgia Southern 24, Marshall 23

Up Next: James Madison

76 San Jose State (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 69

Colorado State 31, San Jose State 24

Up Next: Wyoming

