    • College Football News

    College Football Rankings Week 8: Teams 76 to 100, Featuring Buffalo, Purdue, and UCF

    By College Football News,

    2 days ago

    This remains the catch-all spot in the CFN college football rankings.

    These teams are just good enough to stay in the top 100, but there's something wrong with a big name school here, or the smaller one hasn't kicked it in quite yet, but should.

    There's a little bit of something for everyone for the team rounding out the 100 in the Week 8 college football rankings

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iUauR_0w56MpYf00
    Oct 12, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) makes a catch on a pass in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium.

    © Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

    College Football Rankings Week 8: 76 to 100

    College Football Rankings Week 8
    Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50
    51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134

    100 Old Dominion (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 106
    Old Dominion 21, Georgia State 14
    Up Next: Texas State

    99 Miami University (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 101
    Miami (Ohio) 30, Eastern Michigan 14
    Up Next: Ohio

    98 South Alabama (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 98
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Troy (Tue)

    97 Ohio (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 99
    Ohio 27, Central Michigan 25
    Up Next: at Miami University

    96 Liberty (5-0)

    Last Week Rank: 85
    Liberty 31, FIU 24 OT
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    95 Marshall (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 87
    Georgia Southern 24, Marshall 23
    Up Next: Georgia State (Thur)

    94 Texas State (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 97
    Texas State 41, Arkansas State 9
    Up Next: at Old Dominion

    93 WKU (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 80
    WKU 44, UTEP 17
    Up Next: at Sam Houston (Wed)

    92 North Texas (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 86
    North Texas 41, Florida Atlantic 37
    Up Next: at Memphis

    91 Purdue (1-5)

    Last Week Rank: 88
    Illinois 50, Purdue 49 OT
    Up Next: Oregon

    90 Northern Illinois (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 95
    Northern Illinois 17, Bowling Green 7
    Up Next: Toledo

    89 Oregon State (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 52
    Nevada 42, Oregon State 37
    Up Next: UNLV

    88 Colorado State (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 93
    Colorado State 31, San Jose State 24
    Up Next: at Air Force

    87 USF (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 84
    Memphis 21, USF 3
    Up Next: UAB

    86 Fresno State (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 64
    Washington State 25, Fresno State 17
    Up Next: at Nevada

    85 Mississippi State (1-5)

    Last Week Rank: 83
    Georgia 41, Mississippi State 31
    Up Next: Texas A&M

    84 UCLA (1-5)

    Last Week Rank: 82
    Minnesota 21, UCLA 17
    Up Next: at Rutgers

    83 Sam Houston (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 90
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: WKU (Wed)

    82 ULM (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 71
    ULM 38, Southern Miss 21
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    81 Coastal Carolina (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 81
    James Madison 39, Coastal Carolina 7
    Up Next: Louisiana

    80 Louisiana (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 89
    Louisiana 34, Appalachian State 24
    Up Next: at Coastal Carolina

    79 Toledo (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 66
    Buffalo 30, Toledo 15
    Up Next: at Northern Illinois

    78 Buffalo (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 94
    Buffalo 30, Toledo 15
    Up Next: Western Michigan

    77 Georgia Southern (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 92
    Georgia Southern 24, Marshall 23
    Up Next: James Madison

    76 San Jose State (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 69
    Colorado State 31, San Jose State 24
    Up Next: Wyoming

    College Football Rankings Week 8
    Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50
    51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134

