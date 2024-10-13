College Football Rankings Week 8: Teams 51 to 75, Featuring Army, Florida, and North Carolina

Either we're not totally buying in quite yet (Army and UConn), or you have a win or two that forces you to be here over seemingly better teams, or you're actually good but you're really, really not playing like it (Florida State and Kansas).



Earlier in the year this part was based on speculation. Now it's becoming a bit more real - for most of the teams in this part of the rankings, this is what you are.



You're a part of the teams ranked 51 to 75 in the latest CFN rankings.

Florida tight end Arlis Boardingham (8) celebrates a touchdown during a game between Florida and Tennessee in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. © Angelina Alcantar&solNews Sentinel &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College Football Rankings Week 8: 51 to 75

College Football Rankings Week 8

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50

51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134

75 Nevada (3-4)

Last Week Rank: 108

Nevada 42, Oregon State 37

Up Next: Fresno State

74 Baylor (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 79

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Texas Tech

73 Florida State (1-5)

Last Week Rank: 78

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Duke (Fri)

72 Stanford (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 59

Notre Dame 49, Stanford 7

Up Next: SMU

71 NC State (3-4)

Last Week Rank: 74

Syracuse 24, NC State 17

Up Next: at Cal

70 North Carolina (3-4)

Last Week Rank: 75

Georgia Tech 41, North Carolina 34

Up Next: OPEN DATE

69 TCU (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 77

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Utah

68 Houston (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 76

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Kansas

67 Wake Forest (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 73

Clemson 49, Wake Forest 14

Up Next: at UConn

66 Kansas (1-5)

Last Week Rank: 70

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Iowa State

65 James Madison (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 72

James Madison 39, Coastal Carolina 7

Up Next: at Georgia Southern

64 UCF (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 63

Cincinnati 19, UCF 13

Up Next: at Iowa State

63 Auburn (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 67

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Missouri

62 Memphis (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 65

Memphis 21, USF 3

Up Next: North Texas

61 Florida (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 62

Tennessee 23, Florida 17 OT

Up Next: Kentucky

60 Army (6-0)

Last Week Rank: 61

Army 44, UAB 10

Up Next: East Carolina

59 Navy (5-0)

Last Week Rank: 60

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Charlotte

58 Virginia Tech (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 57

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Boston College (Thur)

57 Duke (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 56

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Florida State (Fri)

56 Boston College (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 55

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Virginia Tech (Thur)

55 Oklahoma State (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 54

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at BYU

54 UConn (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 53

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Wake Forest

53 Georgia Tech (5-2)

Last Week Rank: 51

Georgia Tech 41, North Carolina 34

Up Next: Notre Dame

52 Virginia (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 48

Louisville 24, Virginia 20

Up Next: at Clemson

51 Tulane (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 47

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Rice



College Football Rankings Week 8

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50

51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134