Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • College Football News

    College Football Rankings Week 8: Teams 51 to 75, Featuring Army, Florida, and North Carolina

    By College Football News,

    2 days ago

    Either we're not totally buying in quite yet (Army and UConn), or you have a win or two that forces you to be here over seemingly better teams, or you're actually good but you're really, really not playing like it (Florida State and Kansas).

    Earlier in the year this part was based on speculation. Now it's becoming a bit more real - for most of the teams in this part of the rankings, this is what you are.

    You're a part of the teams ranked 51 to 75 in the latest CFN rankings.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzCMZ_0w56MlGz00
    Florida tight end Arlis Boardingham (8) celebrates a touchdown during a game between Florida and Tennessee in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

    © Angelina Alcantar&solNews Sentinel &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

    College Football Rankings Week 8: 51 to 75

    College Football Rankings Week 8
    Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50
    51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134

    75 Nevada (3-4)

    Last Week Rank: 108
    Nevada 42, Oregon State 37
    Up Next: Fresno State

    74 Baylor (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 79
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Texas Tech

    73 Florida State (1-5)

    Last Week Rank: 78
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Duke (Fri)

    72 Stanford (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 59
    Notre Dame 49, Stanford 7
    Up Next: SMU

    71 NC State (3-4)

    Last Week Rank: 74
    Syracuse 24, NC State 17
    Up Next: at Cal

    70 North Carolina (3-4)

    Last Week Rank: 75
    Georgia Tech 41, North Carolina 34
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    69 TCU (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 77
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Utah

    68 Houston (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 76
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Kansas

    67 Wake Forest (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 73
    Clemson 49, Wake Forest 14
    Up Next: at UConn

    66 Kansas (1-5)

    Last Week Rank: 70
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Iowa State

    65 James Madison (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 72
    James Madison 39, Coastal Carolina 7
    Up Next: at Georgia Southern

    64 UCF (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 63
    Cincinnati 19, UCF 13
    Up Next: at Iowa State

    63 Auburn (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 67
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Missouri

    62 Memphis (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 65
    Memphis 21, USF 3
    Up Next: North Texas

    61 Florida (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 62
    Tennessee 23, Florida 17 OT
    Up Next: Kentucky

    60 Army (6-0)

    Last Week Rank: 61
    Army 44, UAB 10
    Up Next: East Carolina

    59 Navy (5-0)

    Last Week Rank: 60
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Charlotte

    58 Virginia Tech (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 57
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Boston College (Thur)

    57 Duke (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 56
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Florida State (Fri)

    56 Boston College (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 55
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Virginia Tech (Thur)

    55 Oklahoma State (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 54
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at BYU

    54 UConn (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 53
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Wake Forest

    53 Georgia Tech (5-2)

    Last Week Rank: 51
    Georgia Tech 41, North Carolina 34
    Up Next: Notre Dame

    52 Virginia (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 48
    Louisville 24, Virginia 20
    Up Next: at Clemson

    51 Tulane (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 47
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Rice

    College Football Rankings Week 8
    Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50
    51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College football rankings: ESPN updates Top 25 poll for Week 8
    College Football HQ On SI2 days ago
    College Football Rankings Week 8: Teams 26 to 50, Featuring Nebraska, USC, and Colorado
    College Football News2 days ago
    Shedeur and Deion Sanders' comments after Colorado loss to Kansas State sum them up
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Star Sherman Hemsley: 12 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Manatees Left Stranded by Hurricane Helene
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    $59K Lottery Wins in Florida! Tickets Sold in Broward and a Local Publix
    Akeena2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Rare and Dangerous Water Pattern Appears Off Florida Coast
    Lisa S. Gerard27 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune25 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz19 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy