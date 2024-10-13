Open in App
    • College Football News

    College Football Rankings Week 8: Teams 26 to 50, Featuring Nebraska, USC, and Colorado

    By College Football News,

    2 days ago

    All of the teams ranked 26 to 50 going into Week 8 are at least close.

    They're all expected to be invited to tasteful bowl games, many have at least one solid win, one loss they'd wish they could get back, and they're almost all hoping to catch fire down the stretch to be in the mix for a conference championship.

    Here are the teams ranked just outside of the top 25 going into Week 8.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262q7e_0w56Mfyd00
    Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field with his team before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field.

    © Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

    College Football Rankings Week 8: 26 to 50

    College Football Rankings Week 8
    Top 10 | 11-25 | 51-75
    76-100 | 101-134

    50 Colorado (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 45
    Kansas State 31, Colorado 28
    Up Next: at Arizona

    49 Cincinnati (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 44
    Cincinnati 19, UCF 13
    Up Next: Arizona State

    48 Michigan State (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 43
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Iowa

    47 Maryland (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 46
    Northwestern 37, Maryland 10
    Up Next: USC

    46 Northwestern (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 68
    Northwestern 37, Maryland 10
    Up Next: Wisconsin

    45 Syracuse (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 50
    Syracuse 24, NC State 17
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    44 Kentucky (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 34
    Vanderbilt 20, Kentucky 13
    Up Next: at Florida

    43 West Virginia (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 39
    Iowa State 28, West Virginia 16
    Up Next: Kansas State

    42 Cal (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 40
    Pitt 17, Cal 15
    Up Next: NC State

    41 Rutgers (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 36
    Wisconsin 42, Rutgers 7
    Up Next: UCLA

    40 UNLV (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 38
    UNLV 50, Utah State 34
    Up Next: at Oregon State

    39 Louisville (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 37
    Louisville 24, Virginia 20
    Up Next: Miami

    38 Arizona (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 32
    BYU 41, Arizona 17
    Up Next: Colorado

    37 Wisconsin (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 49
    Wisconsin 42, Rutgers 7
    Up Next: at Northwestern

    36 Utah (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 35
    Arizona State 27, Utah 19
    Up Next: TCU

    35 Minnesota (4-3)

    Last Week Rank: 41
    Minnesota 21, UCLA 17
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    34 Vanderbilt (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 42
    Vanderbilt 20, Kentucky 13
    Up Next: Ball State

    33 South Carolina (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 33
    Alabama 27, South Carolina 25
    Up Next: at Oklahoma

    32 Nebraska (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 31
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Indiana

    31 Arkansas (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 30
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: LSU

    30 Kansas State (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 27
    Kansas State 31, Colorado 28
    Up Next: at West Virginia

    29 Arizona State (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 58
    Arizona State 27, Utah 19
    Up Next: at Cincinnati

    28 SMU (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 24
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Stanford

    27 USC (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 22
    Penn State 33, USC 30 OT
    Up Next: at Maryland

    26 Washington (4-3)

    Last Week Rank: 21
    Iowa 40, Washington 16
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    College Football Rankings Week 8
    Top 10 | 11-25 | 51-75
    76-100 | 101-134

