College Football Rankings Week 8: Teams 26 to 50, Featuring Nebraska, USC, and Colorado

All of the teams ranked 26 to 50 going into Week 8 are at least close.



They're all expected to be invited to tasteful bowl games, many have at least one solid win, one loss they'd wish they could get back, and they're almost all hoping to catch fire down the stretch to be in the mix for a conference championship.



Here are the teams ranked just outside of the top 25 going into Week 8.

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field with his team before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. © Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

College Football Rankings Week 8: 26 to 50

50 Colorado (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 45

Kansas State 31, Colorado 28

Up Next: at Arizona

49 Cincinnati (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 44

Cincinnati 19, UCF 13

Up Next: Arizona State

48 Michigan State (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 43

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Iowa

47 Maryland (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 46

Northwestern 37, Maryland 10

Up Next: USC

46 Northwestern (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 68

Northwestern 37, Maryland 10

Up Next: Wisconsin

45 Syracuse (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 50

Syracuse 24, NC State 17

Up Next: OPEN DATE

44 Kentucky (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 34

Vanderbilt 20, Kentucky 13

Up Next: at Florida

43 West Virginia (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 39

Iowa State 28, West Virginia 16

Up Next: Kansas State

42 Cal (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 40

Pitt 17, Cal 15

Up Next: NC State

41 Rutgers (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 36

Wisconsin 42, Rutgers 7

Up Next: UCLA

40 UNLV (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 38

UNLV 50, Utah State 34

Up Next: at Oregon State

39 Louisville (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 37

Louisville 24, Virginia 20

Up Next: Miami

38 Arizona (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 32

BYU 41, Arizona 17

Up Next: Colorado

37 Wisconsin (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 49

Wisconsin 42, Rutgers 7

Up Next: at Northwestern

36 Utah (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 35

Arizona State 27, Utah 19

Up Next: TCU

35 Minnesota (4-3)

Last Week Rank: 41

Minnesota 21, UCLA 17

Up Next: OPEN DATE

34 Vanderbilt (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 42

Vanderbilt 20, Kentucky 13

Up Next: Ball State

33 South Carolina (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 33

Alabama 27, South Carolina 25

Up Next: at Oklahoma

32 Nebraska (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 31

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Indiana

31 Arkansas (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 30

OPEN DATE

Up Next: LSU

30 Kansas State (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 27

Kansas State 31, Colorado 28

Up Next: at West Virginia

29 Arizona State (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 58

Arizona State 27, Utah 19

Up Next: at Cincinnati

28 SMU (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 24

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Stanford

27 USC (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 22

Penn State 33, USC 30 OT

Up Next: at Maryland

26 Washington (4-3)

Last Week Rank: 21

Iowa 40, Washington 16

Up Next: OPEN DATE

