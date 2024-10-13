College Football Rankings Week 8: Teams 11 to 25, Featuring Iowa, Notre Dame, and LSU

The teams ranked 11 through 25 in the latest CFN college football rankings are more fun than the top ten.



The top ten teams are all freaked out - at least most of them appear to be - as they're playing tight and with a ton of pressure. Many of the teams here are having ... fun?



Seriously, is Iowa having fun? It sure looks like it. How about Texas Tech, and Washington State, and as scarred as the base is thanks to the early loss to (whisper) Northern Illinois, who's cranking it up like Notre Dame at the moment?



These teams are all right there in the mix as the ones rounding out the latest top 25.

Oct 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) runs for a 17 yard touchdown run during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at Kinnick Stadium. © Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

College Football Rankings Week 8: 11 to 25

25 Indiana (6-0)

Last Week Rank: 23

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Nebraska

24 Michigan (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 29

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Illinois

23 Texas Tech (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 26

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Baylor

22 Oklahoma (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 16

Texas 34, Oklahoma 3

Up Next: South Carolina

21 Washington State (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 20

Washington State 25, Fresno State 17

Up Next: Hawaii

20 Boise State (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 19

at Hawaii Boise State 28, Hawaii 7

Up Next: OPEN DATE

19 Illinois (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 17

Illinois 50, Purdue 49 OT

Up Next: Michigan

18 Pitt (6-0)

Last Week Rank: 25

Pitt 17, Cal 15

Up Next: OPEN DATE

17 Missouri (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 18

Missouri 45, UMass 3

Up Next: Auburn

16 Iowa (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 28

Iowa 40, Washington 16

Up Next: at Michigan State

15 Iowa State (6-0)

Last Week Rank: 15

Iowa State 28, West Virginia 16

Up Next: UCF

14 Ole Miss (5-2)

Last Week Rank: 10

LSU 29, Ole Miss 26 OT

Up Next: OPEN DATE

13 LSU (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 14

LSU 29, Ole Miss 26 OT

Up Next: at Arkansas

12 Texas A&M (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 13

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Mississippi State

11 Notre Dame (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 12

Notre Dame 49, Stanford 7

Up Next: at Georgia Tech



College Football Rankings Week 8

