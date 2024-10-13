Open in App
    • College Football News

    College Football Rankings Week 8: Teams 11 to 25, Featuring Iowa, Notre Dame, and LSU

    By College Football News,

    2 days ago

    The teams ranked 11 through 25 in the latest CFN college football rankings are more fun than the top ten.

    The top ten teams are all freaked out - at least most of them appear to be - as they're playing tight and with a ton of pressure. Many of the teams here are having ... fun?

    Seriously, is Iowa having fun? It sure looks like it. How about Texas Tech, and Washington State, and as scarred as the base is thanks to the early loss to (whisper) Northern Illinois, who's cranking it up like Notre Dame at the moment?

    These teams are all right there in the mix as the ones rounding out the latest top 25.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0dQS_0w56MBgx00
    Oct 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) runs for a 17 yard touchdown run during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at Kinnick Stadium.

    © Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

    College Football Rankings Week 8: 11 to 25

    College Football Rankings Week 8
    Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50
    51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134

    25 Indiana (6-0)

    Last Week Rank: 23
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Nebraska

    24 Michigan (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 29
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Illinois

    23 Texas Tech (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 26
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Baylor

    22 Oklahoma (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 16
    Texas 34, Oklahoma 3
    Up Next: South Carolina

    21 Washington State (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 20
    Washington State 25, Fresno State 17
    Up Next: Hawaii

    20 Boise State (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 19
    at Hawaii Boise State 28, Hawaii 7
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    19 Illinois (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 17
    Illinois 50, Purdue 49 OT
    Up Next: Michigan

    18 Pitt (6-0)

    Last Week Rank: 25
    Pitt 17, Cal 15
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    17 Missouri (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 18
    Missouri 45, UMass 3
    Up Next: Auburn

    16 Iowa (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 28
    Iowa 40, Washington 16
    Up Next: at Michigan State

    15 Iowa State (6-0)

    Last Week Rank: 15
    Iowa State 28, West Virginia 16
    Up Next: UCF

    14 Ole Miss (5-2)

    Last Week Rank: 10
    LSU 29, Ole Miss 26 OT
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    13 LSU (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 14
    LSU 29, Ole Miss 26 OT
    Up Next: at Arkansas

    12 Texas A&M (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 13
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Mississippi State

    11 Notre Dame (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 12
    Notre Dame 49, Stanford 7
    Up Next: at Georgia Tech

    College Football Rankings Week 8
    Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50
    51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134

