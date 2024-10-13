College Football Rankings Week 8: Top 10 Teams

By this point in the season if you're in the CFN top ten, you're doing something right.



There might be major question marks with most of these teams - as high up as they are - but they're able to work out the kinks as they try to stay in the mix for one of those 12 spots in the College Football Playoff.



To be honest, we're not ecstatic with our top five, but at the moment that's how it has to be.



Going into Week 8, the ten best college football teams in America are ...

The Duck rallies the crowd in the late seconds of the game as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. © Ben Lonergan&solThe Register-Guard &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College Football Rankings Week 8: Top 10

College Football Rankings Week 8

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50

51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134

10 BYU (6-0)

Last Week Rank: 11

BYU 41, Arizona 17

Up Next: Oklahoma State

9 Tennessee (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 9

Tennessee 23, Florida 17 OT

Up Next: Alabama

8 Miami (6-0)

Last Week Rank: 8

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Louisville

7 Clemson (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 7

Clemson 49, Wake Forest 14

Up Next: Virginia

6 Georgia (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 4

Georgia 41, Mississippi State 31

Up Next: at Texas

5 Alabama (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 3

Alabama 27, South Carolina 25

Up Next: at Tennessee

4 Penn State (6-0)

Last Week Rank: 5

Penn State 33, USC 30 OT

Up Next: OPEN DATE

3 Ohio State (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 1

Oregon 32, Ohio State 31

Up Next: OPEN DATE

2 Texas (6-0)

Last Week Rank: 2

Texas 34, Oklahoma 3

Up Next: Georgia

1 Oregon (6-0)

Last Week Rank: 6

Oregon 32, Ohio State 31

Up Next: at Purdue



College Football Rankings Week 8

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50

51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134