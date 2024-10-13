Open in App
    • College Football News

    College Football Rankings Week 8: Top 10 Teams

    By College Football News,

    2 days ago

    By this point in the season if you're in the CFN top ten, you're doing something right.

    There might be major question marks with most of these teams - as high up as they are - but they're able to work out the kinks as they try to stay in the mix for one of those 12 spots in the College Football Playoff.

    To be honest, we're not ecstatic with our top five, but at the moment that's how it has to be.

    Going into Week 8, the ten best college football teams in America are ...

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTlg2_0w56LrMK00
    The Duck rallies the crowd in the late seconds of the game as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

    © Ben Lonergan&solThe Register-Guard &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

    College Football Rankings Week 8: Top 10

    College Football Rankings Week 8
    Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50
    51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134

    10 BYU (6-0)

    Last Week Rank: 11
    BYU 41, Arizona 17
    Up Next: Oklahoma State

    9 Tennessee (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 9
    Tennessee 23, Florida 17 OT
    Up Next: Alabama

    8 Miami (6-0)

    Last Week Rank: 8
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Louisville

    7 Clemson (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 7
    Clemson 49, Wake Forest 14
    Up Next: Virginia

    6 Georgia (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 4
    Georgia 41, Mississippi State 31
    Up Next: at Texas

    5 Alabama (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 3
    Alabama 27, South Carolina 25
    Up Next: at Tennessee

    4 Penn State (6-0)

    Last Week Rank: 5
    Penn State 33, USC 30 OT
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    3 Ohio State (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 1
    Oregon 32, Ohio State 31
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    2 Texas (6-0)

    Last Week Rank: 2
    Texas 34, Oklahoma 3
    Up Next: Georgia

    1 Oregon (6-0)

    Last Week Rank: 6
    Oregon 32, Ohio State 31
    Up Next: at Purdue

    College Football Rankings Week 8
    Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50
    51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134

