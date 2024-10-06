Open in App
    • College Football News

    Predicting ESPN College GameDay Locations for the Remainder of the 2024 Season

    By College Football News,

    2 days ago

    After a wild weekend of college football, chaos and confusion are all that remain to be sorted out by Sunday morning.

    Oh, and there happen to be another eight weeks of this madness before the conference championship games and the College Football Playoff. How will the ultimate college football hype show handle off of this?

    With so many teams stepping up from out of the blue, and so many new schools making so much noise, where will ESPN's College GameDay end up going?

    What’s in store for the next two months? If it’s even half as exciting as the first month-plus of the season, then we’re in for a treat.

    We should have known how crazy this college football Saturday would be when GameDay took its show on the road to Cal. The day turned into utter chaos, but that might lead to a whole slew of new and different locations for the show the rest of the way.

    Here's a look at the biggest games in each remaining week, along with predictions on where GameDay could - and maybe should - end up.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvO97_0vwHa70v00
    Desmond Howard, left, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit live broadcast during ESPN GameDay near Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024.

    © Ken Ruinard &sol staff &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

    College GameDay Location Predictions

    Created by @Nick Shepkowski

    Week 7 (Oct. 12)

    The show has already announced it will be at Oregon for the battle between unbeatens, Ohio State and the Ducks.

    College GameDay Location Prediction: Ohio State at Oregon

    Week 8 (Oct. 19)

    A huge week of college football has several options. Georgia at Texas has playoff implications while LSU traveling to Arkansas is no slouch, nor is Michigan heading to Illinois or Nebraska going to unbeaten Indiana. The best game of the weekend, though?

    College GameDay Location Prediction: Alabama at Tennessee

    Week 9 (Oct. 26)

    Knowing how this show works there could very well be one of those surprise visits here as the marquee game is lacking.

    LSU at Texas A&M would be the favorite but with the show already having been to College Station this year, that takes a hit.

    Instead, the show goes to see an unbeaten team in-person against an opponent that played in last year’s national championship game.

    College GameDay Location Prediction: Washington at Indiana

    Week 10 (Nov. 2)

    Before the year this seemed like separation Saturday in the Big Ten but with Michigan losing twice already, there is almost no chance it heads back to Ann Arbor. Instead, it’s a potential top-five showdown in Happy Valley.

    College GameDay Location Prediction: Ohio State at Penn State

    Week 11 (Nov. 9)

    There's a shot the show is kicking itself for going to Bloomington, Indiana earlier if the Hoosiers are somehow still unbeaten when Michigan rolls into town. So ...

    Alabama at LSU always draws interest and should still have a College Football Playoff impact for both. BYU at Utah could be huge in determining the Big 12 champion, but GameDay loves going to Ole Miss and it’ll be hard to pass up a massive showdown in Oxford.

    College GameDay Location Prediction: Georgia at Ole Miss

    Week 12 (Nov. 16)

    Texas at Arkansas will be interesting, but only one will be playing for the Playoff. Utah at Colorado could be extremely compelling depending on how Colorado continues, but Georgia might get the back-to-back with a playoff spot on the line.

    College GameDay Location Prediction:     Tennessee at Georgia

    Week 13 (Nov. 23)

    Indiana at Ohio State could be between unbeatens. Unlikely, but possible. I don’t think it will be but if it does, scrap this prediction and insert the Hoosiers and Buckeyes.

    A slate of good but not amazing games gets highlighted by an upstart Army team taking on a potentially playoff-bound Notre Dame team at Yankee Stadium.

    College GameDay Location Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Army (Bronx, NY)

    Week 14 (Nov. 30)

    Kansas State and Iowa State for a spot in the Big 12 championship speaks loudly, as does Notre Dame at USC, but there is almost no way ESPN doesn’t go back to where the season started for College GameDay with this huge regular season finale.

    College GameDay Location Prediction: Texas at Texas A&M

    Week 15 (Dec. 7)

    With all the conference championship games going on, it's hard to think that ESPN doesn’t go the route of the SEC for a variety of obvious reasons.

    College GameDay Location Prediction: SEC Championship (Atlanta, GA)

    Clete Purcel
    1d ago
    11/16, Clemson comes to Pitt. GameDay will be there as well.
    Comments / 0

    Community Policy