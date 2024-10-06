College Football Rankings Week 7: Teams 51 to 75 Army, Navy, Florida

There's an interesting mix here of teams on the cusp of really big things - Army, Navy, Arizona State, and UConn are some of the nicest surprises of the 2024 college football season - and teams trying to get up after epic faceplants.



NC State, Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma State - it's been a struggle.



Here are the teams ranked 51 to 75 going into Week 7 - and they're the ones that should be the biggest movers and shakers over the next few weeks.

Oct 5, 2024; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Army Black Knights running back Noah Short (15) celebrates his touchdown catch with running back Jake Rendina (33) during the first half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. © Danny Wild-Imagn Images

College Football Rankings 51 to 75: Week 7

Week 7 Rankings

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50

51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134

@ColFootballNews

75 North Carolina (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 50

Pitt 34, North Carolina 24

Up Next: Georgia Tech

74 NC State (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 47

Wake Forest 34, NC State 30

Up Next: Syracuse

73 Wake Forest (2-3)

Last Week Rank: 91

Wake Forest 34, NC State 30

Up Next: Clemson

72 James Madison (4-1)

Last Week Rank: 49

ULM 21, James Madison 19

Up Next: Coastal Carolina (Thur)

71 ULM (4-1)

Last Week Rank: 107

ULM 21, James Madison 19

Up Next: Southern Miss

70 Kansas (1-5)

Last Week Rank: 74

Arizona State 35, Kansas 31

Up Next: OPEN DATE

69 San Jose State (4-1)

Last Week Rank: 80

San Jose State 35, Nevada 31

Up Next: at Colorado State

68 Northwestern (2-3)

Last Week Rank: 70

Indiana 41, Northwestern 24

Up Next: at Maryland

67 Auburn (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 69

Georgia 31, Auburn 13

Up Next: OPEN DATE

66 Toledo (4-1)

Last Week Rank: 78

Toledo 30, Miami University 20

Up Next: at Buffalo

65 Memphis (4-1)

Last Week Rank: 68

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at USF (Fri)

64 Fresno State (3-2)

Last Week Rank: 72

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Washington State

63 UCF (3-2)

Last Week Rank: 43

Florida 24, UCF 13

Up Next: Cincinnati

62 Florida (3-2)

Last Week Rank: 75

Florida 24, UCF 13

Up Next: at Tennessee

61 Army (5-0)

Last Week Rank: 81

Army 49, Tulsa 7

Up Next: UAB

60 Navy (5-0)

Last Week Rank: 67

Navy 34, Air Force 7

Up Next: OPEN DATE

59 Stanford (2-3)

Last Week Rank: 58

Virginia Tech 31, Stanford 7

Up Next: at Notre Dame

58 Arizona State (4-1)

Last Week Rank: 66

Arizona State 35, Kansas 31

Up Next: Utah

57 Virginia Tech (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 61

Virginia Tech 31, Stanford 7

Up Next: OPEN DATE

56 Duke (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 46

Georgia Tech 24, Duke 14

Up Next: OPEN DATE

55 Boston College (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 31

Virginia 24, Boston College 14

Up Next: OPEN DATE

54 Oklahoma State (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 33

West Virginia 38, Oklahoma State 14

Up Next: OPEN DATE

53 UConn (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 54

UConn 29, Temple 20

Up Next: OPEN DATE

52 Oregon State (4-1)

Last Week Rank: 52

Oregon State 39, Colorado State 31 2OT

Up Next: at Nevada

51 Georgia Tech (4-2)

Last Week Rank: 60

Georgia Tech 24, Duke 14

Up Next: at North Carolina



Week 7 Rankings

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50

51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134