    • College Football News

    College Football Rankings Week 7: Teams 51 to 75 Army, Navy, Florida

    By College Football News,

    2 days ago

    There's an interesting mix here of teams on the cusp of really big things - Army, Navy, Arizona State, and UConn are some of the nicest surprises of the 2024 college football season - and teams trying to get up after epic faceplants.

    NC State, Kansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma State - it's been a struggle.

    Here are the teams ranked 51 to 75 going into Week 7 - and they're the ones that should be the biggest movers and shakers over the next few weeks.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4BAa_0vwG6uCH00
    Oct 5, 2024; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Army Black Knights running back Noah Short (15) celebrates his touchdown catch with running back Jake Rendina (33) during the first half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

    © Danny Wild-Imagn Images

    College Football Rankings 51 to 75: Week 7

    Week 7 Rankings
    Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50
    51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134
    @ColFootballNews

    75 North Carolina (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 50
    Pitt 34, North Carolina 24
    Up Next: Georgia Tech

    74 NC State (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 47
    Wake Forest 34, NC State 30
    Up Next: Syracuse

    73 Wake Forest (2-3)

    Last Week Rank: 91
    Wake Forest 34, NC State 30
    Up Next: Clemson

    72 James Madison (4-1)

    Last Week Rank: 49
    ULM 21, James Madison 19
    Up Next: Coastal Carolina (Thur)

    71 ULM (4-1)

    Last Week Rank: 107
    ULM 21, James Madison 19
    Up Next: Southern Miss

    70 Kansas (1-5)

    Last Week Rank: 74
    Arizona State 35, Kansas 31
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    69 San Jose State (4-1)

    Last Week Rank: 80
    San Jose State 35, Nevada 31
    Up Next: at Colorado State

    68 Northwestern (2-3)

    Last Week Rank: 70
    Indiana 41, Northwestern 24
    Up Next: at Maryland

    67 Auburn (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 69
    Georgia 31, Auburn 13
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    66 Toledo (4-1)

    Last Week Rank: 78
    Toledo 30, Miami University 20
    Up Next: at Buffalo

    65 Memphis (4-1)

    Last Week Rank: 68
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at USF (Fri)

    64 Fresno State (3-2)

    Last Week Rank: 72
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Washington State

    63 UCF (3-2)

    Last Week Rank: 43
    Florida 24, UCF 13
    Up Next: Cincinnati

    62 Florida (3-2)

    Last Week Rank: 75
    Florida 24, UCF 13
    Up Next: at Tennessee

    61 Army (5-0)

    Last Week Rank: 81
    Army 49, Tulsa 7
    Up Next: UAB

    60 Navy (5-0)

    Last Week Rank: 67
    Navy 34, Air Force 7
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    59 Stanford (2-3)

    Last Week Rank: 58
    Virginia Tech 31, Stanford 7
    Up Next: at Notre Dame

    58 Arizona State (4-1)

    Last Week Rank: 66
    Arizona State 35, Kansas 31
    Up Next: Utah

    57 Virginia Tech (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 61
    Virginia Tech 31, Stanford 7
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    56 Duke (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 46
    Georgia Tech 24, Duke 14
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    55 Boston College (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 31
    Virginia 24, Boston College 14
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    54 Oklahoma State (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 33
    West Virginia 38, Oklahoma State 14
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    53 UConn (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 54
    UConn 29, Temple 20
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    52 Oregon State (4-1)

    Last Week Rank: 52
    Oregon State 39, Colorado State 31 2OT
    Up Next: at Nevada

    51 Georgia Tech (4-2)

    Last Week Rank: 60
    Georgia Tech 24, Duke 14
    Up Next: at North Carolina

    Week 7 Rankings
    Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50
    51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134

