College Football Rankings Week 7: Teams 76 to 100 Florida State, TCU, Purdue

That's the thing about a first part of the season with so many upsets and so many crazy things happening - teams end up getting pushed down that would normally be much, much higher.



And then there are others like Florida State who are 1-5 and can't seem to get much of anything going.



Most of these teams are one big upset away from moving, but going into Week 7 they're in a bit of a catch-all area between the downtrodden and the hopeful.



They're the teams ranked 76 to 100 in the Week 7 college football rankings.

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas (0) celebrates with quarterback Brock Glenn (11) after a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. © Melina Myers-Imagn Images

College Football Rankings 76 to 100: Week 7

Week 7 Rankings

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50

51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134

@ColFootballNews

100 East Carolina (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 90

Charlotte 55, East Carolina 24

Up Next: OPEN DATE

99 Ohio (2-3)

Last Week Rank: 99

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Central Michigan

98 South Alabama (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 92

Arkansas State 18, South Alabama 16

Up Next: OPEN DATE

97 Texas State (3-2)

Last Week Rank: 98

Texas State 38, Troy 17

Up Next: Arkansas State

96 Georgia State (2-2)

Last Week Rank: 96

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Old Dominion

95 Northern Illinois (3-2)

Last Week Rank: 56

Northern Illinois 34, UMass 20

Up Next: at Bowling Green

94 Buffalo (3-2)

Last Week Rank: 55

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Toledo

93 Colorado State (2-3)

Last Week Rank: 95

Oregon State 39, Colorado State 31 2OT

Up Next: San Jose State

92 Georgia Southern (3-2)

Last Week Rank: 93

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Marshall

91 Arkansas State (3-2)

Last Week Rank: 94

Arkansas State 18, South Alabama 16

Up Next: at Texas State

90 Sam Houston (5-1)

Last Week Rank: 97

Sam Houston 41, UTEP 21

Up Next: OPEN DATE

89 Louisiana (4-1)

Last Week Rank: 89

Louisiana 23, Southern Miss 13

Up Next: Appalachian State

88 Purdue (1-4)

Last Week Rank: 79

Wisconsin 52, Purdue 6

Up Next: at Illinois

87 Marshall (3-2)

Last Week Rank: 87

Marshall 52, Appalachian State 37

Up Next: at Georgia Southern

86 North Texas (4-1)

Last Week Rank: 86

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Florida Atlantic

85 Liberty (4-0)

Last Week Rank: 85

OPEN DATE

Up Next: FIU (Thur)

84 USF (2-3)

Last Week Rank: 84

OPEN DATE

Up Next: Memphis (Fri)

83 Mississippi State (1-4)

Last Week Rank: 82

OPEN DATE

Up Next: at Georgia

82 UCLA (1-4)

Last Week Rank: 73

Penn State 27, UCLA 11

Up Next: Minnesota

81 Coastal Carolina (4-1)

Last Week Rank: 88

Coastal Carolina 45, Old Dominion 37

Up Next: at James Madison (Thur)

80 WKU (3-2)

Last Week Rank: 76

OPEN DATE

Up Next: UTEP (Thur)

79 Baylor (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 77

Iowa State 43, Baylor 21

Up Next: OPEN DATE

78 Florida State (1-5)

Last Week Rank: 71

Clemson 29, Florida State 13

Up Next: OPEN DATE

77 TCU (3-3)

Last Week Rank: 57

Houston 30, TCU 19

Up Next: OPEN DATE

76 Houston (2-4)

Last Week Rank: 83

Houston 30, TCU 19

Up Next: OPEN DATE



Week 7 Rankings

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50

51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134