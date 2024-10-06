Open in App
    • College Football News

    College Football Rankings Week 7: Teams 76 to 100 Florida State, TCU, Purdue

    By College Football News,

    2 days ago

    That's the thing about a first part of the season with so many upsets and so many crazy things happening - teams end up getting pushed down that would normally be much, much higher.

    And then there are others like Florida State who are 1-5 and can't seem to get much of anything going.

    Most of these teams are one big upset away from moving, but going into Week 7 they're in a bit of a catch-all area between the downtrodden and the hopeful.

    They're the teams ranked 76 to 100 in the Week 7 college football rankings.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ipZ2_0vwFmO4d00
    Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas (0) celebrates with quarterback Brock Glenn (11) after a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

    © Melina Myers-Imagn Images

    College Football Rankings 76 to 100: Week 7

    Week 7 Rankings
    Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50
    51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134
    @ColFootballNews

    100 East Carolina (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 90
    Charlotte 55, East Carolina 24
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    99 Ohio (2-3)

    Last Week Rank: 99
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Central Michigan

    98 South Alabama (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 92
    Arkansas State 18, South Alabama 16
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    97 Texas State (3-2)

    Last Week Rank: 98
    Texas State 38, Troy 17
    Up Next: Arkansas State

    96 Georgia State (2-2)

    Last Week Rank: 96
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Old Dominion

    95 Northern Illinois (3-2)

    Last Week Rank: 56
    Northern Illinois 34, UMass 20
    Up Next: at Bowling Green

    94 Buffalo (3-2)

    Last Week Rank: 55
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Toledo

    93 Colorado State (2-3)

    Last Week Rank: 95
    Oregon State 39, Colorado State 31 2OT
    Up Next: San Jose State

    92 Georgia Southern (3-2)

    Last Week Rank: 93
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Marshall

    91 Arkansas State (3-2)

    Last Week Rank: 94
    Arkansas State 18, South Alabama 16
    Up Next: at Texas State

    90 Sam Houston (5-1)

    Last Week Rank: 97
    Sam Houston 41, UTEP 21
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    89 Louisiana (4-1)

    Last Week Rank: 89
    Louisiana 23, Southern Miss 13
    Up Next: Appalachian State

    88 Purdue (1-4)

    Last Week Rank: 79
    Wisconsin 52, Purdue 6
    Up Next: at Illinois

    87 Marshall (3-2)

    Last Week Rank: 87
    Marshall 52, Appalachian State 37
    Up Next: at Georgia Southern

    86 North Texas (4-1)

    Last Week Rank: 86
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Florida Atlantic

    85 Liberty (4-0)

    Last Week Rank: 85
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: FIU (Thur)

    84 USF (2-3)

    Last Week Rank: 84
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: Memphis (Fri)

    83 Mississippi State (1-4)

    Last Week Rank: 82
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: at Georgia

    82 UCLA (1-4)

    Last Week Rank: 73
    Penn State 27, UCLA 11
    Up Next: Minnesota

    81 Coastal Carolina (4-1)

    Last Week Rank: 88
    Coastal Carolina 45, Old Dominion 37
    Up Next: at James Madison (Thur)

    80 WKU (3-2)

    Last Week Rank: 76
    OPEN DATE
    Up Next: UTEP (Thur)

    79 Baylor (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 77
    Iowa State 43, Baylor 21
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    78 Florida State (1-5)

    Last Week Rank: 71
    Clemson 29, Florida State 13
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    77 TCU (3-3)

    Last Week Rank: 57
    Houston 30, TCU 19
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    76 Houston (2-4)

    Last Week Rank: 83
    Houston 30, TCU 19
    Up Next: OPEN DATE

    Week 7 Rankings
    Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50
    51-75 | 76-100 | 101-134

