    • College Football News

    College Football Playoff Projections: Week 6 Bowl Predictions

    By College Football News,

    3 days ago

    All of a sudden, the race for the 12 College Football Playoff spots have become more interesting.

    Ole Miss and Oklahoma State took a big hit, Georgia moved back a bit, Miami doesn't look obvious, and a slew of teams you wouldn't think would be in the mix - BYU? Rutgers? Indiana?! - are still unbeaten.

    Here are our Week 6 College Football Playoff bowl projections and bracket predictions.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUZcN_0voZSlXO00
    Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball down the field during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend.

    © MICHAEL CLUBB&solSOUTH BEND TRIBUNE &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

    College Football Playoff Bowl Projections: Week 6

    The top four conference champions get the top four playoff spots, and a Group of Five champion gets one of the 12 spots.

    The CFP assigns the top seeds to their traditional bowl slots - the Big Ten team goes to the Rose Bowl, and the SEC champion goes to the Sugar Bowl, if they're ranked high enough to get the advantage.

    The winner of the 8 at 9 game plays the 1, the winner of 10 at 7 plays the 2, 11 at 6 winner plays the 3, and 8 at 9 winner plays the 4.

    Week 6 Bowl Projections, Part 1
    Week 6 Bowl Projections: Part 2 Dec 28-Jan 4

    College Football Playoff First Round

    Friday, December 20
    8:00, ABC/ESPN
    Home site of higher seed
    Bowl Projection: 11 Penn State at 6 Notre Dame

    College Football Playoff First Round

    Saturday, December 21
    12:00, TNT
    Home site of higher seed
    Bowl Projection: 12 Boise State at 5 Alabama

    College Football Playoff First Round

    Saturday, December 21
    4:00, TNT
    Home site of higher seed
    Bowl Projection: 9 Tennessee at 8 Michigan

    College Football Playoff First Round

    Saturday, December 21
    8:00, ABC/ESPN
    Home site of higher seed
    Bowl Projection: 10 USC at 7 Texas

    College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

    Tuesday, December 31
    7:30, ESPN
    State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
    Last Season: Oregon 45, Liberty 6
    Bowl Projection: 4 Utah vs 5 Alabama

    College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

    Wednesday, January 1, 2025
    1:00, ESPN
    Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
    Last Season: Ole Miss 38, Penn State 25
    Bowl Projection: 3 Clemson vs 6 Notre Dame

    College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Rose Bowl

    Wednesday, January 1, 2025
    5:00, ESPN
    Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
    Last Season: Michigan 27, Alabama 20 OT
    Bowl Projection: 1 Ohio State vs 9 Tennessee

    College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Allstate Sugar Bowl

    Wednesday, January 1, 2025
    8:45, ESPN
    Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
    Last Season: Washington 37, Texas 31
    Bowl Projection: 2 Georgia vs 7 Texas

    College Football Playoff Semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl

    Thursday, January 9, 2025
    7:30, ESPN
    Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
    Last Season: Georgia 63, Florida State 3
    Bowl Projection: 2 Georgia vs 6 Notre Dame

    College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl

    Friday, January 10, 2025
    7:30, ESPN
    AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
    Last Season: Missouri 14, Ohio State 3
    Bowl Projection: 1 Ohio State vs 5 Alabama

    College Football Playoff National Championship

    Monday, January 20, 2025
    7:30, ESPN
    Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
    Last Season: Michigan 34, Washington 13
    Bowl Projection: 1 Ohio State vs 2 Georgia

    Week 6 Bowl Projections, Part 1
    Week 6 Bowl Projections: Part 2 Dec 28-Jan 4

