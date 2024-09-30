College Football Playoff Projections: Week 6 Bowl Predictions

All of a sudden, the race for the 12 College Football Playoff spots have become more interesting.



Ole Miss and Oklahoma State took a big hit, Georgia moved back a bit, Miami doesn't look obvious, and a slew of teams you wouldn't think would be in the mix - BYU? Rutgers? Indiana?! - are still unbeaten.



Here are our Week 6 College Football Playoff bowl projections and bracket predictions.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball down the field during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend.

College Football Playoff Bowl Projections: Week 6

The top four conference champions get the top four playoff spots, and a Group of Five champion gets one of the 12 spots.



The CFP assigns the top seeds to their traditional bowl slots - the Big Ten team goes to the Rose Bowl, and the SEC champion goes to the Sugar Bowl, if they're ranked high enough to get the advantage.



The winner of the 8 at 9 game plays the 1, the winner of 10 at 7 plays the 2, 11 at 6 winner plays the 3, and 8 at 9 winner plays the 4.



College Football Playoff First Round

Friday, December 20

8:00, ABC/ESPN

Home site of higher seed

Bowl Projection: 11 Penn State at 6 Notre Dame

College Football Playoff First Round

Saturday, December 21

12:00, TNT

Home site of higher seed

Bowl Projection: 12 Boise State at 5 Alabama

College Football Playoff First Round

Saturday, December 21

4:00, TNT

Home site of higher seed

Bowl Projection: 9 Tennessee at 8 Michigan

College Football Playoff First Round

Saturday, December 21

8:00, ABC/ESPN

Home site of higher seed

Bowl Projection: 10 USC at 7 Texas

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Tuesday, December 31

7:30, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Last Season: Oregon 45, Liberty 6

Bowl Projection: 4 Utah vs 5 Alabama

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

1:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Season: Ole Miss 38, Penn State 25

Bowl Projection: 3 Clemson vs 6 Notre Dame

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Rose Bowl

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

5:00, ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Last Season: Michigan 27, Alabama 20 OT

Bowl Projection: 1 Ohio State vs 9 Tennessee

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Allstate Sugar Bowl

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

8:45, ESPN

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Season: Washington 37, Texas 31

Bowl Projection: 2 Georgia vs 7 Texas

College Football Playoff Semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl

Thursday, January 9, 2025

7:30, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Last Season: Georgia 63, Florida State 3

Bowl Projection: 2 Georgia vs 6 Notre Dame

College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Friday, January 10, 2025

7:30, ESPN

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Last Season: Missouri 14, Ohio State 3

Bowl Projection: 1 Ohio State vs 5 Alabama

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, January 20, 2025

7:30, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Season: Michigan 34, Washington 13

Bowl Projection: 1 Ohio State vs 2 Georgia

