Bowl Projections: College Football News Predictions Week 6, Part 2, Dec 28 to Jan 4
By College Football News,
3 days ago
As we try to figure it all out several months ahead, here's Part 2 of the Week 6 bowl projections.
These are the ones intertwined with the early College Football Playoff games - they'll be hyped up more than the early bowls. It'll also be an interesting mix of games between teams that are happy to be there, and others who thought they'd be in the mix for the expanded CFP.
Here are the bowl projections for the games between December 28 to January 4.
Bowl Projections: December 28 to January 4 Games, Week 6
Saturday, December 28 11:00, ESPN Fenway Park, Boston, MA Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC Last Season: Boston College 23, SMU 14 Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Syracuse
Isleta New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 28 2:15, ESPN University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM Bowl Affiliations: AAC, MW, CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt Last Season: Fresno State 37, New Mexico State 10 Bowl Projection: Colorado State vs Texas State
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Saturday, December 28 12:00, ABC Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Big Ten Last Season: Rutgers 31, Miami 24 Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Nebraska
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Saturday, December 28 3:30, ABC Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Big 12 Last Season: Kansas State 28, NC State 19 Bowl Projection: Georgia Tech vs Iowa State
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
Saturday, December 28 4:30, CW Network Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ Bowl Affiliations: MAC, MW Last Season: Wyoming 16, Toledo 15 Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State
Go Bowling Military Bowl
Saturday, December 28 5:45, ESPN Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC Last Season: Virginia Tech 41, Tulane 20 Bowl Projection: Navy vs North Carolina
Valero Alamo Bowl
Saturday, December 28 7:30, ABC Alamodome, San Antonio, TX Bowl Affiliations: Big 12 Former Pac-12 Last Season: Arizona 38, Oklahoma 24 Bowl Projection: Kansas State vs Oregon
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Saturday, December 28 9:15, ESPN Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA Bowl Affiliations: Army, Big 12, Former Pac-12 Last Season: Texas Tech 34, Cal 14 Bowl Projection: UCF vs Cal
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Monday, December 30 2:30, ESPN Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, SEC Last Season: Maryland 31, Auburn 13 Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Kentucky
ReliaQuest Bowl
Tuesday, December 31 12:00, ESPN Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, SEC, ACC Last Season: LSU 35, Wisconsin 31 Bowl Projection: Iowa vs Ole Miss
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Tuesday, December 31 2:00, CBS Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Former Pac-12 Last Season: Notre Dame 40, Oregon State 8 Bowl Projection: Louisville vs Washington
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Tuesday, December 31 3:00, CBS Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, SEC Last Season: Tennessee 35, Iowa 0 Bowl Projection: Indiana vs LSU
TaxAct Texas Bowl
Tuesday, December 31 3:30, ESPN NRG Stadium, Houston, TX Bowl Affiliations: Big 12, SEC Last Season: Oklahoma State 31, Texas A&M 23 Bowl Projection: BYU vs Oklahoma
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Thursday, January 2 7:30, ESPN TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL Bowl Affiliations: ACC, SEC Last Season: Clemson 38, Kentucky 35 Bowl Projection: Miami vs Missouri
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Friday, January 3 4:00, ESPN Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, Gof5 Last Season: Texas State 45, Rice 21 Bowl Projection: West Virginia vs SMU
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Friday, January 3 7:30, ESPN Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Big Ten Last Season: West Virginia 30, North Carolina 10 Bowl Projection: Duke vs Illinois
Bahamas Bowl
Saturday, January 4 11:00 am, ESPN/ESPN2 Thomas A Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MAC Last Season: WKU 38, Old Dominion 35 OT Bowl Projection: Sam Houston vs Ohio
