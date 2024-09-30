Bowl Projections: College Football News Predictions Week 6, Part 2, Dec 28 to Jan 4

As we try to figure it all out several months ahead, here's Part 2 of the Week 6 bowl projections.



These are the ones intertwined with the early College Football Playoff games - they'll be hyped up more than the early bowls. It'll also be an interesting mix of games between teams that are happy to be there, and others who thought they'd be in the mix for the expanded CFP.



Here are the bowl projections for the games between December 28 to January 4.

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (28) is tackled by the Southern Methodist Mustangs defense during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium © Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bowl Projections: December 28 to January 4 Games, Week 6

- Week 6 Bowl Projections, Part 1

- College Football Playoff Projections: Week 6



Predicting the Rest of the Season

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | SEC

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Saturday, December 28

11:00, ESPN

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC

Last Season: Boston College 23, SMU 14

Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Syracuse

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 28

2:15, ESPN

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Affiliations: AAC, MW, CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt

Last Season: Fresno State 37, New Mexico State 10

Bowl Projection: Colorado State vs Texas State

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Saturday, December 28

12:00, ABC

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Big Ten

Last Season: Rutgers 31, Miami 24

Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Nebraska

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Saturday, December 28

3:30, ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Big 12

Last Season: Kansas State 28, NC State 19

Bowl Projection: Georgia Tech vs Iowa State

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Saturday, December 28

4:30, CW Network

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Affiliations: MAC, MW

Last Season: Wyoming 16, Toledo 15

Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State

Go Bowling Military Bowl

Saturday, December 28

5:45, ESPN

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC

Last Season: Virginia Tech 41, Tulane 20

Bowl Projection: Navy vs North Carolina

Valero Alamo Bowl

Saturday, December 28

7:30, ABC

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Bowl Affiliations: Big 12 Former Pac-12

Last Season: Arizona 38, Oklahoma 24

Bowl Projection: Kansas State vs Oregon

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 28

9:15, ESPN

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Bowl Affiliations: Army, Big 12, Former Pac-12

Last Season: Texas Tech 34, Cal 14

Bowl Projection: UCF vs Cal

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Monday, December 30

2:30, ESPN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, SEC

Last Season: Maryland 31, Auburn 13

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Kentucky

ReliaQuest Bowl

Tuesday, December 31

12:00, ESPN

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, SEC, ACC

Last Season: LSU 35, Wisconsin 31

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs Ole Miss

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Tuesday, December 31

2:00, CBS

Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Former Pac-12

Last Season: Notre Dame 40, Oregon State 8

Bowl Projection: Louisville vs Washington

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Tuesday, December 31

3:00, CBS

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, SEC

Last Season: Tennessee 35, Iowa 0

Bowl Projection: Indiana vs LSU

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Tuesday, December 31

3:30, ESPN

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Bowl Affiliations: Big 12, SEC

Last Season: Oklahoma State 31, Texas A&M 23

Bowl Projection: BYU vs Oklahoma

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Thursday, January 2

7:30, ESPN

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Bowl Affiliations: ACC, SEC

Last Season: Clemson 38, Kentucky 35

Bowl Projection: Miami vs Missouri

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Friday, January 3

4:00, ESPN

Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX

Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, Gof5

Last Season: Texas State 45, Rice 21

Bowl Projection: West Virginia vs SMU

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Friday, January 3

7:30, ESPN

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Big Ten

Last Season: West Virginia 30, North Carolina 10

Bowl Projection: Duke vs Illinois

Bahamas Bowl

Saturday, January 4

11:00 am, ESPN/ESPN2

Thomas A Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MAC

Last Season: WKU 38, Old Dominion 35 OT

Bowl Projection: Sam Houston vs Ohio



