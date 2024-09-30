Open in App
    Bowl Projections: College Football News Predictions Week 6, Part 2, Dec 28 to Jan 4

    By College Football News,

    3 days ago

    As we try to figure it all out several months ahead, here's Part 2 of the Week 6 bowl projections.

    These are the ones intertwined with the early College Football Playoff games - they'll be hyped up more than the early bowls. It'll also be an interesting mix of games between teams that are happy to be there, and others who thought they'd be in the mix for the expanded CFP.

    Here are the bowl projections for the games between December 28 to January 4.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05F7Um_0voZQRuA00
    Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (28) is tackled by the Southern Methodist Mustangs defense during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium

    © Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

    Bowl Projections: December 28 to January 4 Games, Week 6

    - Week 6 Bowl Projections, Part 1
    - College Football Playoff Projections: Week 6

    Predicting the Rest of the Season
    ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | SEC

    Wasabi Fenway Bowl

    Saturday, December 28
    11:00, ESPN
    Fenway Park, Boston, MA
    Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC
    Last Season: Boston College 23, SMU 14
    Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Syracuse

    Isleta New Mexico Bowl

    Saturday, December 28
    2:15, ESPN
    University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
    Bowl Affiliations: AAC, MW, CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt
    Last Season: Fresno State 37, New Mexico State 10
    Bowl Projection: Colorado State vs Texas State

    Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

    Saturday, December 28
    12:00, ABC
    Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
    Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Big Ten
    Last Season: Rutgers 31, Miami 24
    Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Nebraska

    Pop-Tarts Bowl

    Saturday, December 28
    3:30, ABC
    Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
    Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Big 12
    Last Season: Kansas State 28, NC State 19
    Bowl Projection: Georgia Tech vs Iowa State

    Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

    Saturday, December 28
    4:30, CW Network
    Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
    Bowl Affiliations: MAC, MW
    Last Season: Wyoming 16, Toledo 15
    Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs San Jose State

    Go Bowling Military Bowl

    Saturday, December 28
    5:45, ESPN
    Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD
    Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC
    Last Season: Virginia Tech 41, Tulane 20
    Bowl Projection: Navy vs North Carolina

    Valero Alamo Bowl

    Saturday, December 28
    7:30, ABC
    Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
    Bowl Affiliations: Big 12 Former Pac-12
    Last Season: Arizona 38, Oklahoma 24
    Bowl Projection: Kansas State vs Oregon

    Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

    Saturday, December 28
    9:15, ESPN
    Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
    Bowl Affiliations: Army, Big 12, Former Pac-12
    Last Season: Texas Tech 34, Cal 14
    Bowl Projection: UCF vs Cal

    TransPerfect Music City Bowl

    Monday, December 30
    2:30, ESPN
    Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
    Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, SEC
    Last Season: Maryland 31, Auburn 13
    Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Kentucky

    ReliaQuest Bowl

    Tuesday, December 31
    12:00, ESPN
    Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
    Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, SEC, ACC
    Last Season: LSU 35, Wisconsin 31
    Bowl Projection: Iowa vs Ole Miss

    Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

    Tuesday, December 31
    2:00, CBS
    Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX
    Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Former Pac-12
    Last Season: Notre Dame 40, Oregon State 8
    Bowl Projection: Louisville vs Washington

    Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

    Tuesday, December 31
    3:00, CBS
    Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
    Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, SEC
    Last Season: Tennessee 35, Iowa 0
    Bowl Projection: Indiana vs LSU

    TaxAct Texas Bowl

    Tuesday, December 31
    3:30, ESPN
    NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
    Bowl Affiliations: Big 12, SEC
    Last Season: Oklahoma State 31, Texas A&M 23
    Bowl Projection: BYU vs Oklahoma

    TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

    Thursday, January 2
    7:30, ESPN
    TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL
    Bowl Affiliations: ACC, SEC
    Last Season: Clemson 38, Kentucky 35
    Bowl Projection: Miami vs Missouri

    SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

    Friday, January 3
    4:00, ESPN
    Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX
    Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, Gof5
    Last Season: Texas State 45, Rice 21
    Bowl Projection: West Virginia vs SMU

    Duke’s Mayo Bowl

    Friday, January 3
    7:30, ESPN
    Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
    Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Big Ten
    Last Season: West Virginia 30, North Carolina 10
    Bowl Projection: Duke vs Illinois

    Bahamas Bowl

    Saturday, January 4
    11:00 am, ESPN/ESPN2
    Thomas A Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
    Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MAC
    Last Season: WKU 38, Old Dominion 35 OT
    Bowl Projection: Sam Houston vs Ohio

    - Week 6 Bowl Projections, Part 1
    - College Football Playoff Projections: Week 6

