    • College Football News

    Bowl Projections: College Football News Predictions for Week 6

    By College Football News,

    3 days ago

    The bowl projections are starting to make a little more sense.

    There's a little bit of a problem when it comes to the number of bowl eligible teams - there will likely be too many - and ESPN will have to shoehorn in a few parts to get all the available Power Four teams in, but the puzzle pieces are starting to fit a little more ... to a point.

    Between Rutgers, Indiana, Colorado, and a slew of other teams rising up, there should be a whole lot of interesting teams to potentially make this a wild bowl season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A00LW_0voZNPkH00
    Sep 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jahdae Walker (9) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium

    © Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

    Bowl Projections: Week 6 2024

    - Week 6 Bowl Projections: Part 2 Dec 28-Jan 4
    - College Football Playoff Projections: Week 6

    Predicting the Rest of the Season
    ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | SEC

    Cricket Celebration Bowl

    Saturday, December 14
    12:00, ABC
    Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
    Bowl Affiliations: MEAC, SWAC
    Last Season: Florida A&M 30, Howard 26
    Bowl Projection: Florida A&M vs NC Central

    Camellia Bowl

    Saturday, December 14
    9:00, ESPN
    Cramton Bowl, Montgomery Alabama
    Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt
    Last Season: Northern Illinois 21, Arkansas State 19
    Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Coastal Carolina

    Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

    Tuesday, December 17
    9:00, ESPN
    Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
    Bowl Affiliations: Gof5, Gof5
    Last Season: UTSA 35, Marshall 17
    Bowl Projection: North Texas vs TCU

    RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

    Wednesday, December 18
    5:30, ESPN
    FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
    Bowl Affiliations: Gof5, Gof5
    Last Season: USF 45, Syracuse 0
    Bowl Projection: Arkansas State vs Tulane

    LA Bowl

    Wednesday, December 18
    9:00, ESPN
    SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
    Bowl Affiliations: MW, Former Pac-12
    Last Season: UCLA 35, Boise State 22
    Bowl Projection: UNLV vs Colorado

    R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

    Thursday, December 19
    7:00, ESPN2
    Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
    Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, Sun Belt
    Last Season: Jacksonville State 34, Louisiana 31 OT
    Bowl Projection: Liberty vs James Madison

    StaffDNA Cure Bowl

    Friday, December 20
    12:00, ESPN
    Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL
    Bowl Affiliations: Gof5, Gof5
    Last Season: Appalachian State 13, Miami University 9
    Bowl Projection: Marshall vs UConn

    Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

    Friday, December 20
    3:30, ESPN
    Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
    Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC, CUSA, SEC
    Last Season: Georgia Tech 30, UCF 17
    Bowl Projection: Stanford vs Arkansas

    Myrtle Beach Bowl

    Monday, December 23
    11:00 am, ESPN
    Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
    Bowl Affiliations: AAC, CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt
    Last Season: Ohio 41, Georgia Southern 21
    Bowl Projection: USF vs Louisiana

    Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

    Monday, December 23
    2:30, ESPN
    Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
    Bowl Affiliations: MAC, MW, Sun Belt
    Last Season: Georgia State 45, Utah State 22
    Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs Bowling Green

    Hawaii Bowl

    Tuesday, December 24
    8:00, ESPN
    Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
    Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MW
    Last Season: Coastal Carolina 24, San Jose State 14
    Bowl Projection: WKU vs Oregon State

    Detroit Bowl

    Thursday, December 26
    2:00, ESPN
    Ford Field, Detroit, MI
    Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, MAC
    Last Season: Minnesota 30, Bowling Green 24
    Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs Toledo

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl

    Thursday, December 26
    5:30, ESPN
    Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
    Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, Big 12
    Last Season: Kansas 49, UNLV 36
    Bowl Projection: Maryland vs Arizona State

    68 Ventures Bowl

    Thursday, December 26
    9:00, ESPN
    Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL
    Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt
    Last Season: South Alabama 59, Eastern Michigan 10
    Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Georgia Southern

    Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

    Friday, December 27
    12:00 or 3:30, ESPN
    Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
    Bowl Affiliations: AAC, CUSA, Big 12
    Last Season: Air Force 31, James Madison 21
    Bowl Projection: Army vs Texas Tech

    76 Birmingham Bowl

    Friday, December 27
    12:00 or 3:30, ESPN
    Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL
    Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC, CUSA, SEC
    Last Season: Duke 17, Troy 10
    Bowl Projection: Boston College vs Cincinnati

    AutoZone Liberty Bowl

    Friday, December 27
    7:00, ESPN
    Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN
    Bowl Affiliations: Big 12, SEC
    Last Season: Memphis 36, Iowa State 26
    Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs South Carolina

    DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

    Friday, December 27
    8:00, FOX
    Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
    Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Former Pac-12
    Last Season: USC 42, Louisville 28
    Bowl Projection: NC State vs Arizona

    SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

    Friday, December 27
    10:30, ESPN
    Reliant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
    Bowl Affiliations: SEC Former Pac-12
    Last Season: Northwestern 14, Utah 7
    Bowl Projection: Washington State vs Texas A&M

    - Week 6 Bowl Projections: Part 2 Dec 28-Jan 4
    - College Football Playoff Projections: Week 6

