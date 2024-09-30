Bowl Projections: College Football News Predictions for Week 6

The bowl projections are starting to make a little more sense.



There's a little bit of a problem when it comes to the number of bowl eligible teams - there will likely be too many - and ESPN will have to shoehorn in a few parts to get all the available Power Four teams in, but the puzzle pieces are starting to fit a little more ... to a point.



Between Rutgers, Indiana, Colorado, and a slew of other teams rising up, there should be a whole lot of interesting teams to potentially make this a wild bowl season.

Sep 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jahdae Walker (9) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium © Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Bowl Projections: Week 6 2024

Predicting the Rest of the Season

ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | SEC

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 14

12:00, ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Affiliations: MEAC, SWAC

Last Season: Florida A&M 30, Howard 26

Bowl Projection: Florida A&M vs NC Central

Camellia Bowl

Saturday, December 14

9:00, ESPN

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery Alabama

Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt

Last Season: Northern Illinois 21, Arkansas State 19

Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Coastal Carolina

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 17

9:00, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Affiliations: Gof5, Gof5

Last Season: UTSA 35, Marshall 17

Bowl Projection: North Texas vs TCU

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Wednesday, December 18

5:30, ESPN

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Bowl Affiliations: Gof5, Gof5

Last Season: USF 45, Syracuse 0

Bowl Projection: Arkansas State vs Tulane

LA Bowl

Wednesday, December 18

9:00, ESPN

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Bowl Affiliations: MW, Former Pac-12

Last Season: UCLA 35, Boise State 22

Bowl Projection: UNLV vs Colorado

R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Thursday, December 19

7:00, ESPN2

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, Sun Belt

Last Season: Jacksonville State 34, Louisiana 31 OT

Bowl Projection: Liberty vs James Madison

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Friday, December 20

12:00, ESPN

Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Affiliations: Gof5, Gof5

Last Season: Appalachian State 13, Miami University 9

Bowl Projection: Marshall vs UConn

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Friday, December 20

3:30, ESPN

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC, CUSA, SEC

Last Season: Georgia Tech 30, UCF 17

Bowl Projection: Stanford vs Arkansas

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 23

11:00 am, ESPN

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Bowl Affiliations: AAC, CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt

Last Season: Ohio 41, Georgia Southern 21

Bowl Projection: USF vs Louisiana

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Monday, December 23

2:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Affiliations: MAC, MW, Sun Belt

Last Season: Georgia State 45, Utah State 22

Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs Bowling Green

Hawaii Bowl

Tuesday, December 24

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MW

Last Season: Coastal Carolina 24, San Jose State 14

Bowl Projection: WKU vs Oregon State

Detroit Bowl

Thursday, December 26

2:00, ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, MAC

Last Season: Minnesota 30, Bowling Green 24

Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs Toledo

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Thursday, December 26

5:30, ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, Big 12

Last Season: Kansas 49, UNLV 36

Bowl Projection: Maryland vs Arizona State

68 Ventures Bowl

Thursday, December 26

9:00, ESPN

Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt

Last Season: South Alabama 59, Eastern Michigan 10

Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Georgia Southern

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Friday, December 27

12:00 or 3:30, ESPN

Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Affiliations: AAC, CUSA, Big 12

Last Season: Air Force 31, James Madison 21

Bowl Projection: Army vs Texas Tech

76 Birmingham Bowl

Friday, December 27

12:00 or 3:30, ESPN

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC, CUSA, SEC

Last Season: Duke 17, Troy 10

Bowl Projection: Boston College vs Cincinnati

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Friday, December 27

7:00, ESPN

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

Bowl Affiliations: Big 12, SEC

Last Season: Memphis 36, Iowa State 26

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs South Carolina

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

Friday, December 27

8:00, FOX

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Former Pac-12

Last Season: USC 42, Louisville 28

Bowl Projection: NC State vs Arizona

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Friday, December 27

10:30, ESPN

Reliant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Bowl Affiliations: SEC Former Pac-12

Last Season: Northwestern 14, Utah 7

Bowl Projection: Washington State vs Texas A&M



