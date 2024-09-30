Bowl Projections: College Football News Predictions for Week 6
By College Football News,
3 days ago
The bowl projections are starting to make a little more sense.
There's a little bit of a problem when it comes to the number of bowl eligible teams - there will likely be too many - and ESPN will have to shoehorn in a few parts to get all the available Power Four teams in, but the puzzle pieces are starting to fit a little more ... to a point.
Between Rutgers, Indiana, Colorado, and a slew of other teams rising up, there should be a whole lot of interesting teams to potentially make this a wild bowl season.
Saturday, December 14 12:00, ABC Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Bowl Affiliations: MEAC, SWAC Last Season: Florida A&M 30, Howard 26 Bowl Projection: Florida A&M vs NC Central
Camellia Bowl
Saturday, December 14 9:00, ESPN Cramton Bowl, Montgomery Alabama Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt Last Season: Northern Illinois 21, Arkansas State 19 Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Coastal Carolina
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl
Tuesday, December 17 9:00, ESPN Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX Bowl Affiliations: Gof5, Gof5 Last Season: UTSA 35, Marshall 17 Bowl Projection: North Texas vs TCU
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Wednesday, December 18 5:30, ESPN FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL Bowl Affiliations: Gof5, Gof5 Last Season: USF 45, Syracuse 0 Bowl Projection: Arkansas State vs Tulane
LA Bowl
Wednesday, December 18 9:00, ESPN SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA Bowl Affiliations: MW, Former Pac-12 Last Season: UCLA 35, Boise State 22 Bowl Projection: UNLV vs Colorado
R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Thursday, December 19 7:00, ESPN2 Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, Sun Belt Last Season: Jacksonville State 34, Louisiana 31 OT Bowl Projection: Liberty vs James Madison
StaffDNA Cure Bowl
Friday, December 20 12:00, ESPN Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL Bowl Affiliations: Gof5, Gof5 Last Season: Appalachian State 13, Miami University 9 Bowl Projection: Marshall vs UConn
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Friday, December 20 3:30, ESPN Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC, CUSA, SEC Last Season: Georgia Tech 30, UCF 17 Bowl Projection: Stanford vs Arkansas
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Monday, December 23 11:00 am, ESPN Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC Bowl Affiliations: AAC, CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt Last Season: Ohio 41, Georgia Southern 21 Bowl Projection: USF vs Louisiana
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Monday, December 23 2:30, ESPN Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID Bowl Affiliations: MAC, MW, Sun Belt Last Season: Georgia State 45, Utah State 22 Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs Bowling Green
Hawaii Bowl
Tuesday, December 24 8:00, ESPN Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MW Last Season: Coastal Carolina 24, San Jose State 14 Bowl Projection: WKU vs Oregon State
Detroit Bowl
Thursday, December 26 2:00, ESPN Ford Field, Detroit, MI Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, MAC Last Season: Minnesota 30, Bowling Green 24 Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs Toledo
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Thursday, December 26 5:30, ESPN Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ Bowl Affiliations: Big Ten, Big 12 Last Season: Kansas 49, UNLV 36 Bowl Projection: Maryland vs Arizona State
68 Ventures Bowl
Thursday, December 26 9:00, ESPN Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL Bowl Affiliations: CUSA, MAC, Sun Belt Last Season: South Alabama 59, Eastern Michigan 10 Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Georgia Southern
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Friday, December 27 12:00 or 3:30, ESPN Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Bowl Affiliations: AAC, CUSA, Big 12 Last Season: Air Force 31, James Madison 21 Bowl Projection: Army vs Texas Tech
76 Birmingham Bowl
Friday, December 27 12:00 or 3:30, ESPN Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL Bowl Affiliations: AAC, ACC, CUSA, SEC Last Season: Duke 17, Troy 10 Bowl Projection: Boston College vs Cincinnati
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Friday, December 27 7:00, ESPN Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN Bowl Affiliations: Big 12, SEC Last Season: Memphis 36, Iowa State 26 Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs South Carolina
DIRECTV Holiday Bowl
Friday, December 27 8:00, FOX Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA Bowl Affiliations: ACC, Former Pac-12 Last Season: USC 42, Louisville 28 Bowl Projection: NC State vs Arizona
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Friday, December 27 10:30, ESPN Reliant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV Bowl Affiliations: SEC Former Pac-12 Last Season: Northwestern 14, Utah 7 Bowl Projection: Washington State vs Texas A&M
