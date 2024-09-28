It's usually a good sign when I'm totally off on the weeknight picks.



Army covering against Temple was a layup, but I thought it would be low scoring.



I don't think Miami is all that great, but I sheepishly thought it would cover against Virginia Tech - again, in a relative low scoring game that wasn't - and Washington/Rutgers was sort of a coin-flip I was on the wrong side of.



I feel like I got the warm ups out of the way.



This week feels a little weird, partly because the weather screwed up with all the numbers a bit.



As a heads up, I'm not totally in love with any of these picks - I was in DEEP smit with Army - but I have a job to do, so here are the ten best college football predictions ever - at least for this week.



Picks So Far: 35-21

10 Best College Football Predictions Against the Spread: Week 5

Week 5 CFN Expert Picks

Georgia at Alabama | Kentucky at Ole Miss

Minn at Michigan | Okla St at Kansas St

Nebraska at Purdue | Wisconsin at USC

Louisville at Notre Dame | Ark at Texas A&M

Colorado at UCF | Ohio St at Michigan St

Illinois at Penn St | Wash St at Boise St

Arizona at Utah | Oregon at UCLA



10 Best Predictions Against the Spread: Week 5, The Top 5



10. WKU at Boston College

Line: Boston College -8

Pick: Boston College



For the first few picks I'm going with the idea that there's an overreaction in the market. Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos is out, the line goes down to 7.5 in some spots, 8.5 others, 8 overall.



This is a plucky WKU team that made a nice comeback to get by a good Toledo squad last week, but the belief doesn't change. The BC defense should be solid, and the leaky Hilltopper run defense will have issues.

9. Air Force at Wyoming

Line: Point Total 33.5

Pick: Over



I know, I KNOW, I'm being suckered here. This is a total trap, but if the world is offering you a college football point total of 33.5, you go over, hope for the best, and if it doesn't work out you simply move on.



Air Force can't score - ten points combined in the last two games - and Wyoming is weirdly awful and has yet to score more than 17 points. Beware that the final score could be 13-6, but ...



It's a 33.5 point total. Wyoming allowed more than that in each of its three games vs FBS teams. On the opposite side of this ...

8. Cincinnati at Texas Tech

Line: Point Total 59.5

Pick: Over



This is one of those Always Go With Your First Answer picks. When first taking a look I assumed this game would be played with each side in the 30s. Cincinnati has yet to score fewer than 27, Texas Tech's offense is humming, and ...



It's tough to get to 60 points, but Texas Tech put up 30 or more in three of its four games and stalled against Washington State because it kept screwing up.



It's this low for a reason - this is more hunchey than research, so to make up for it ...

7. Georgia at Alabama

Line: Georgia -1

Pick: Georgia



I lied. I go from one hunch call to an even bigger one.



I love this Alabama team, and I really do believe this could be the first of three meetings. I also get a sense that this Georgia squad gets it.



Don't freak out over the Kentucky performance. The Dawgs turned it up when they had to, the defense was just fine, and in Round 1, they're about to show the world that team that dropped a hammer on Clemson in the second half in Week 1.

6. UMass at Miami University

Line: Miami University -16.5

Pick: Miami University



Oh why not? I'm rolling here with the gut beliefs so here we go with one more - I promise there's actual rationale behind No. 5.



Miami University rolled through the MAC last season on the way to a 12-win season and the conference title. This version might be even better, but it got hit by Northwestern in a strange Week 1 game, dealt with a good Cincinnati, and got a grouchy Notre Dame in South Bend.



Now the RedHawks turn it on, the defense will be great, and now this MAC favorite takes its grouchiness out on the Minuteman defense.



