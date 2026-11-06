💰 College Corner water bills now payable online

💰 Pay College Corner water bills online now

Water/Sewer customers in College Corner can now pay their bills online.

You can:

Use Quick Pay with a debit or credit card and enter your info each time, or

with a debit or credit card and enter your info each time, or Create an account and log in for future payments.

Go to ccws.authoritypay.com and follow the prompts. You’ll need your CID#, which is on the top right corner of your bill.

If your bank uses Auto-Pay and mails a check for you, please tell them your new account number. Checks with old account numbers and no service address are being returned because staff can’t tell which account to credit.

Questions? Contact the office at 513-524-2710 or ccws45003@gmail.com.