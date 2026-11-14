Colebrook’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with North Country Healthcare hiring across several roles. Good mix of clinical jobs for experienced pros and entry-level spots if you’re just getting started.

Employer: North Country Healthcare (Weeks Medical Center / UCVH)

North Country Healthcare (Weeks Medical Center / UCVH) Location: Colebrook, NH

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM

Salary: Competitive base + wRVU productivity & quality bonus, commencement & retention bonuses, relocation assistance

Outpatient primary care in a rural setting, no weekends or holidays. Strong PTO (5 weeks vacation + sick time), CME week with funds, retirement plans, and malpractice with tail coverage.

Employer: North Country Healthcare / Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital

North Country Healthcare / Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital Location: Colebrook, NH

Type: Full-time, Nights, Charge RN

Salary: $42.29–$52.87–$57.10/hr (DOE) + $7,500 commencement bonus

Lead night shift care in a 24/7 critical access ER, supporting patients and supervising team members. Requires RN license, BLS & ACLS; PALS preferred. Includes a 3‑day paid orientation at Weeks Medical Center.

Employer: North Country Healthcare

North Country Healthcare Location: Colebrook, NH

Type: Full-time, Entry-level

Salary: $17.34/hr flat rate while in training; pay increases after LNA licensure

Earn while you learn as you complete an approved Nursing Assistant Training Program. No prior healthcare experience needed—get hands-on patient care experience under RN/LPN supervision and grow into a Licensed Nursing Assistant role.

Employer: North Country Healthcare / UCVH

North Country Healthcare / UCVH Location: Colebrook, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29.47–$36.83–$39.78/hr (DOE)

Treat patients across inpatient, swing bed/SNF, and outpatient settings using therapeutic exercise and activities. Great fit if you like variety and working with all ages, from kids to older adults.

Employer: North Country Healthcare / UCVH

North Country Healthcare / UCVH Location: Colebrook, NH

Type: Full-time, with call (nights/weekends/holidays)

Salary: $39.22–$49.02–$52.94/hr (DOE) + $7,500 commencement bonus

CT and general radiography role in a small, busy hospital imaging department. Requires graduation from an AMA‑approved radiologic tech program and ARRT registration; CT certification preferred and cross‑training encouraged.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has extra details and related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.