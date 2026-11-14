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🏥 Colebrook NH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings
Colebrook’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with North Country Healthcare hiring across several roles. Good mix of clinical jobs for experienced pros and entry-level spots if you’re just getting started.
Primary Care – Family/Internal Medicine Physician
- Employer: North Country Healthcare (Weeks Medical Center / UCVH)
- Location: Colebrook, NH
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM
- Salary: Competitive base + wRVU productivity & quality bonus, commencement & retention bonuses, relocation assistance
Outpatient primary care in a rural setting, no weekends or holidays. Strong PTO (5 weeks vacation + sick time), CME week with funds, retirement plans, and malpractice with tail coverage.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Dept, Charge/Nights
- Employer: North Country Healthcare / Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital
- Location: Colebrook, NH
- Type: Full-time, Nights, Charge RN
- Salary: $42.29–$52.87–$57.10/hr (DOE) + $7,500 commencement bonus
Lead night shift care in a 24/7 critical access ER, supporting patients and supervising team members. Requires RN license, BLS & ACLS; PALS preferred. Includes a 3‑day paid orientation at Weeks Medical Center.
LNA Apprentice (Full Time)
- Employer: North Country Healthcare
- Location: Colebrook, NH
- Type: Full-time, Entry-level
- Salary: $17.34/hr flat rate while in training; pay increases after LNA licensure
Earn while you learn as you complete an approved Nursing Assistant Training Program. No prior healthcare experience needed—get hands-on patient care experience under RN/LPN supervision and grow into a Licensed Nursing Assistant role.
Physical Therapy Assistant (Full Time)
- Employer: North Country Healthcare / UCVH
- Location: Colebrook, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $29.47–$36.83–$39.78/hr (DOE)
Treat patients across inpatient, swing bed/SNF, and outpatient settings using therapeutic exercise and activities. Great fit if you like variety and working with all ages, from kids to older adults.
Multi‑Modality Radiology Tech (Full Time)
- Employer: North Country Healthcare / UCVH
- Location: Colebrook, NH
- Type: Full-time, with call (nights/weekends/holidays)
- Salary: $39.22–$49.02–$52.94/hr (DOE) + $7,500 commencement bonus
CT and general radiography role in a small, busy hospital imaging department. Requires graduation from an AMA‑approved radiologic tech program and ARRT registration; CT certification preferred and cross‑training encouraged.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has extra details and related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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