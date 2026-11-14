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Colebrook
📅 Colebrook holiday fair, meals, and winter help roundup
12 days ago
📅 Colebrook holiday events, meals, and help for winter
Here’s what’s going on around Colebrook:
• Community & Senior Center (meals & bingo)
- Breakfast every Tuesday, 8–9:15 a.m., $6
- Lunch every Thursday at noon, $7 (must register by Monday 5 p.m.; no lunch when there’s an out‑to‑lunch trip)
- Bingo Tuesdays, 1–3 p.m.
- Info/sign‑ups: 860-738-9521 ext. 400, seniordirector@colebrooktownhall.org
• Colebrook Holiday Fair
- Saturday, December 12, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., in several town buildings (maps provided)
- Vendors, Cookie Land, Holiday Café, Breakfast with Santa
- Children’s Shopping Table – donate small gift items at Town Hall, the Community & Senior Center, or the Post Office
- Vendor spots: email colebrookholidayfair@gmail.com
• Help with food & heat
- Colebrook Associates food pantry: in the vestibule of the Community & Senior Center, open Mon–Thu 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Fri 8:30 a.m.–noon. Donate at the pantry or Post Office bin.
- Energy assistance applications: contact Karen Odell, 860-379-3359 ext. 201, kodell@colebrooktownhall.org.
• Poinsettia sale (Lions Club)
- Supports scholarships and local outreach. Orders due Friday, November 20 (details on flyer).
• Upcoming events
- “Peter and the Starcatcher” fall play at Northwestern Regional High School, Nov 20–22.
- Historical Society Holiday Treasures Silent Auction: starts at the Holiday Open House, ends at the Holiday Fair. To donate an item, contact Diane Johnstone, dejpasta@aol.com.
- Auction item drop‑off at the Historical Society: • Thu, Dec 3, 4–5:30 p.m.
• Fri, Dec 4, noon–3 p.m.
• Sat, Dec 5, 9 a.m.–noon
- Holiday Sing‑Along & Piano (Houry Yapoujian Schmeizl & students): Sun, Dec 6, 5:30–6 p.m. at the Community & Senior Center (after the Historical Society Tree Lighting).
- Classical Piano & Holiday Sing‑Along: Tue, Dec 15, 9–9:30 a.m. at the Community & Senior Center (during breakfast).
• Town meeting
- Inland Wetlands Commission: Tuesday, November 17, 6:30 p.m., Colebrook Town Hall.
Questions or concerns: contact First Selectman Brad Bremer, 860-379-3359 ext. 202, bbremer@colebrooktownhall.org.
More Info: Town of Colebrook, Connecticut
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