📅 Colebrook holiday events, meals, and help for winter Here’s what’s going on around Colebrook: • Community & Senior Center (meals & bingo) Breakfast every Tuesday, 8–9:15 a.m. , $6

every , Lunch every Thursday at noon , $7 (must register by Monday 5 p.m. ; no lunch when there’s an out‑to‑lunch trip)

every , (must register by ; no lunch when there’s an out‑to‑lunch trip) Bingo Tuesdays, 1–3 p.m.

Tuesdays, Info/sign‑ups: 860-738-9521 ext. 400, seniordirector@colebrooktownhall.org • Colebrook Holiday Fair Saturday, December 12, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. , in several town buildings (maps provided)

, in several town buildings (maps provided) Vendors, Cookie Land , Holiday Café , Breakfast with Santa

, , Children’s Shopping Table – donate small gift items at Town Hall , the Community & Senior Center , or the Post Office

– donate small gift items at , the , or the Vendor spots: email colebrookholidayfair@gmail.com • Help with food & heat Colebrook Associates food pantry : in the vestibule of the Community & Senior Center , open Mon–Thu 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Fri 8:30 a.m.–noon . Donate at the pantry or Post Office bin.

: in the vestibule of the , open . Donate at the pantry or Post Office bin. Energy assistance applications: contact Karen Odell, 860-379-3359 ext. 201, kodell@colebrooktownhall.org. • Poinsettia sale (Lions Club) Supports scholarships and local outreach. Orders due Friday, November 20 (details on flyer). • Upcoming events “Peter and the Starcatcher” fall play at Northwestern Regional High School , Nov 20–22 .

fall play at , . Historical Society Holiday Treasures Silent Auction : starts at the Holiday Open House, ends at the Holiday Fair. To donate an item, contact Diane Johnstone, dejpasta@aol.com .

: starts at the Holiday Open House, ends at the Holiday Fair. To donate an item, contact . Auction item drop‑off at the Historical Society : • Thu, Dec 3, 4–5:30 p.m.

• Fri, Dec 4, noon–3 p.m.

• Sat, Dec 5, 9 a.m.–noon

: • • • Holiday Sing‑Along & Piano (Houry Yapoujian Schmeizl & students): Sun, Dec 6, 5:30–6 p.m. at the Community & Senior Center (after the Historical Society Tree Lighting).

(Houry Yapoujian Schmeizl & students): at the (after the Historical Society Tree Lighting). Classical Piano & Holiday Sing‑Along: Tue, Dec 15, 9–9:30 a.m. at the Community & Senior Center (during breakfast). • Town meeting Inland Wetlands Commission: Tuesday, November 17, 6:30 p.m., Colebrook Town Hall. Questions or concerns: contact First Selectman Brad Bremer, 860-379-3359 ext. 202, bbremer@colebrooktownhall.org.

More Info: Town of Colebrook, Connecticut