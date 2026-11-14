Coldwater’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, and FXI is one of the big drivers. If you like hands-on work and steady full-time hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: FXI

FXI Location: Coldwater, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and monitor carousel machinery that moves foam materials through production. This role is active and physical: loading/unloading materials, checking quality, doing basic maintenance, and keeping detailed production records. Best fit if you have 1–3 years of machine experience, strong attention to detail, and like working on a team in a fast-moving plant.

Employer: FXI

FXI Location: Coldwater, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate band and circular saws to cut foam to exact specs. You’ll set up the saws, measure cuts, watch quality, and handle routine maintenance like cleaning and blade changes. Great if you’ve run saws or similar equipment before and enjoy precise, hands-on work in a production setting.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.