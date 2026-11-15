Coldwater’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people face‑to‑face. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1593

Walmart Supercenter Location: 800 E Chicago St, Coldwater, MI 49036

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $20 – $33/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Lead the food and consumables area, keep shelves stocked, and build eye-catching displays while helping shoppers. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for degrees and certificates.

Employer: Coldwater Auto Service, a GreatWater Garage

Location: 483 N Willowbrook Rd, Coldwater, MI 49036

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $55,000 – $85,000/year (hourly + monthly performance opportunities)

Be the main link between customers and techs—greet guests, explain repairs, and keep the shop running smoothly. Offers front-loaded PTO, 6 paid holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, parental leave, discounts, and paid training/tuition help.

Employer: GNC

Location: Coldwater, MI

Type: Part-Time

Pay: Hourly + individual sales incentives (exact rate not listed)

Help customers pick vitamins and wellness products, handle sales and online orders, and keep the store looking sharp. Perks include sales bonuses, 401(k) with 4% match (after 1 year), employee discounts (30% GNC / 20% 3rd party), holiday pay, free monthly products, and an Employee Assistance Program.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.