Coldwater has steady demand for safety and security work, especially around local construction and industrial sites. If you like night shifts and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Coldwater, MI

Type: Temporary, 3rd shift (overnights, various days)

Pay: $19/hour

Experience required: No prior experience needed (veterans and those with security/fire/Corrections/law enforcement experience encouraged to apply)

(veterans and those with security/fire/Corrections/law enforcement experience encouraged to apply) Key duties: Customer service, foot/vehicle patrols, access control, safety checks, and emergency response (CPR/First Aid/AED). This is unarmed security .

Customer service, foot/vehicle patrols, access control, safety checks, and emergency response (CPR/First Aid/AED). This is . Perks/benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid sick days ; chance to build security experience with a large Michigan company.

; chance to build security experience with a large Michigan company. Basic requirements: At least 18 years old, high school diploma or GED, able to pass a drug screen and background checks, and able to walk/stand for long periods and lift 50 lbs.

If this sounds like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.