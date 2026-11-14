Cold Spring’s retail scene is busy right now—great if you want steady hours, flexible shifts, or a foot in the door with big brands.

Here are several customer-facing roles hiring now in Cold Spring, KY:

Employer: Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International Location: Cold Spring, KY (route role; primary hub Cincinnati, OH)

Cold Spring, KY (route role; primary hub Cincinnati, OH) Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay: $14.00–$16.00/hour + mileage reimbursement

+ mileage reimbursement Stock and straighten shelves, build snack displays, and keep Oreo, Ritz, and other favorites easy to find. Good fit if you like working on your own, driving between stores, and staying active.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International Location: Cold Spring, KY (primary hub Florence, KY)

Cold Spring, KY (primary hub Florence, KY) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.90–$17.90/hour + mileage, bonus eligibility, benefits from day one

+ mileage, bonus eligibility, benefits from day one Own the snack aisle: visit stores, order product on an iPad, build displays, and keep shelves full. Great if you want full-time hours, early start (around 6:00 AM), and room to grow.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Cold Spring, KY

Cold Spring, KY Type: Part-time

Pay: At least $14.50/hour , weekly pay (union scale based on experience)

, weekly pay (union scale based on experience) Run the checkout, handle payments, and create quick, friendly experiences for shoppers. Good for people who like talking with customers and want flexible days but can work Fri–Sun.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Cold Spring, KY

Cold Spring, KY Type: Part-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + team discount)

Not listed (weekly pay + team discount) Help keep clothing and apparel neat, stocked, and easy to shop. Nice fit if you like hands-on work, organizing racks and shelves, and staying busy in the evenings.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Cold Spring, KY

Cold Spring, KY Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + benefits options)

Not listed (weekly pay + benefits options) Work in the deli and other fresh departments, help customers with orders, and keep displays full and appealing. Great if you enjoy food, variety, and a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Cold Spring, KY

Cold Spring, KY Type: Part-time, early morning

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + benefits options)

Not listed (weekly pay + benefits options) Support the bakery and other fresh areas, stocking and merchandising before the rush. Ideal if you’re an early riser who likes getting work done before most people start their day.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Cold Spring, KY

Cold Spring, KY Type: Part-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + team discount)

Not listed (weekly pay + team discount) Help run the gas station area, stock product, keep things clean, and assist customers. Good for someone who likes a mix of customer service and light stocking work.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Cold Spring, KY

Cold Spring, KY Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Lead overnight store operations, coach team members, and drive sales and service standards. Best for those with 2–3 years retail and 1+ year management experience who want a step up.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.