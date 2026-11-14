Colchester’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re hands-on on the floor or leading big projects. Here are a few strong roles hiring locally.

Employer: Polhemus

Polhemus Location: Colchester, VT (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $20–$22/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Why it’s worth a look: Weekday flex hours between 6:30am and 5pm so you can set a schedule that works for you. You’ll assemble electronics, solder fine wire under a microscope, and help build gear used in tech, healthcare, aerospace, and more, with health, dental, 401(k) + match, PTO, and HSA.

Employer: Hazelett Corporation

Location: Colchester, VT (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000 – $115,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Lead capital projects, automation, and process improvements for a global metal casting leader. This is a senior role where you mentor others, work with Lean/Six Sigma, and get strong benefits including company-paid medical and dental, 401(k) match, 4 weeks PTO, 9 holidays, and even access to a company beach on Malletts Bay.

Employer: Hazelett Corporation

Location: Colchester, VT (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, 1st shift (flexible: 5×8s or 4×10s)

Full-time, (flexible: 5×8s or 4×10s) Pay: $27 – $32/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role building and troubleshooting industrial control panels, CNCs, drives, PLCs, and plant equipment. Good fit if you like solving electrical problems and keeping machines running, with the same strong Hazelett benefits and a steady daytime schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—often employers list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.