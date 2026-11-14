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💰 Colchester, VT Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles from $50K+
Colchester’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level advising to senior tax and accounting work. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s likely a fit here for your skills and experience.
Sr. Accountant (Higher Ed – Long-Term Contract)
- Employer: Robert Half
- Location: Colchester, VT
- Type: Temporary / Long-term contract
- Salary: Not listed
Support a higher education organization with month-end close, general ledger work, and detailed account and bank reconciliations. Good fit if you have 3+ years of accounting experience, like owning the close process, and want contract work with access to benefits and training through Robert Half.
Junior Financial Advisor
- Employer: The Vermont Agency
- Location: Colchester, VT (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $75,000 per year
Entry path into financial advising with hands-on training, mentorship, and professional development. Ideal if you have some business/sales experience, are willing to get your insurance and securities licenses, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, HSA, and more).
Tax Manager
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Colchester, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead tax planning, compliance, and consulting for a mix of individual, trust, estate, and business clients. Best for a CPA (or near-CPA) with 5+ years in public accounting, who enjoys managing engagements, mentoring staff, and staying on top of changing tax laws, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and pay ranges all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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