🏗️ Colchester, VT Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Colchester’s tech and manufacturing scene is steady, with a few solid engineering paths if you like hands-on problem solving.

Here are several Architecture & Engineering–related roles hiring now:

Employer: Brightpath Associates LLC

Brightpath Associates LLC Location: Colchester, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a manufacturing plant by improving processes, cutting scrap, and boosting output. This role is great if you have an engineering degree, like solving problems on the floor, and want to work with tools like CAD, SPC, and Lean/Six Sigma.

Note: This listing appears twice under different links; it’s the same role, so only included once here.

Employer: DC Army National Guard

Location: Colchester, VT

Type: Part-time (military enlistment required)

Salary: Not listed (paid training + drill pay)

Maintain and repair medical equipment that Soldiers rely on, from basic devices to advanced electronic systems. You get paid training, GI Bill and tuition help, and skills that can transfer into civilian electronics or medical equipment tech jobs.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and get your application in soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.