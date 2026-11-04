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🏥 Colchester, VT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring around Colchester, VT is steady right now, especially for pharmacy roles. If you’re building a career in meds and patient care, these are worth a look.
Pharmacy Intern (3rd Year)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Colchester, VT (retail pharmacy)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $42.00/hour
- Deadline: 01/30/2027 (application window may close sooner)
Hands-on role for 3rd year pharmacy students who want real retail experience and a path to pharmacist duties. You’ll work under a preceptor, help fill prescriptions, support immunizations (where allowed), and follow a structured training roadmap with benefits available even in this part-time role.
Senior Pharm PA/Appeals Technician (Remote in VT or ME)
- Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group
- Location: Listed in Colchester, VT; remote anywhere in Vermont or Maine
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $32.00/hour
- Bonus: $1,000 sign-on bonus for external applicants
- Schedule: 8-hour shifts Mon–Fri between 8am–8pm EST, with rotating weekends/holidays
Great fit if you’re a licensed/certified pharmacy technician who likes detail work and phone-based support. You’ll handle high-volume prior auth and appeals calls, process requests in multiple systems, and get access to full benefits, PTO, and career growth in a fully remote setup.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in our area.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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