📅 Holiday events, youth center update & fuel cell news in Colchester

Empty Bowls – Tonight, Nov 13

Join WJJMS 5–7 PM for soup, bread, desserts, and a $10 handcrafted bowl you keep.

• Benefits the Colchester Food Bank and Restavec Freedom Alliance (split 50/50).

• Enjoy vendors, student art, WJ Jazz Band, WJ Choir, and performances in the Black Box Theatre and cafeteria.

Lebanon Ave Fuel Cell Petition

The Town has asked the Connecticut Siting Council to hold a public hearing in Colchester on a proposed fuel cell on Lebanon Ave across from Goldi-Locks Self Storage. If granted, details on when/where the hearing will be held will be shared so residents can weigh in.

Youth Center

The renovated Youth Center (ARPA-funded) is on track to be fully complete by Dec 31, 2026 and reopen in January.

Holiday Homecoming – Sat, Dec 5

Family event on the Town Green: arrive by 3:45 PM for performances. Santa arrives at 4:30 PM by firetruck, meets kids in the gazebo, plus bonfire, carols, cookies, cider, hot cocoa, ornaments, and a Santa mailbox (include child’s name and address for a reply).

At 6:30 PM, the Colchester Choir and Orchestra perform at Colchester Federated Church (free, donations welcome).

Festival of Lights – Fri, Dec 11, 6:30 PM

At Historic Bacon Academy, 84 Main St.

• $25 tickets include wine tasting from Priam Vineyards, cider or hot chocolate, hors d’oeuvres, and live music from the Bacon Academy Choir and Jazz Combo.

• View and bid on decorated tabletop trees and wreaths in a silent auction to support Historic Bacon Academy’s restoration.

• Tickets: email [email protected] or visit https://baconacademytrustees.org/festivaloflights.html.