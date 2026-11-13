🏥 Colchester CT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring around Colchester, CT is steady right now, with options from community mental health to outpatient rehab and hospital nursing.

Here are a few strong roles worth a look:

Employer: UCFS Healthcare

UCFS Healthcare Location: Colchester, CT

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, evenings 2–3x/week)

Salary: $57,000 – $60,000 (Exempt)

Provide therapy for children, adults, and families in a person-centered, integrated care setting. Great fit if you have a Master’s degree and a CT LMSW, LPC-A, or MFTA, and want strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) with 6% employer contribution, and loan repayment opportunities (NHSC/PSLF eligible).

Employer: Ivy Health

Ivy Health Location: Marlborough & Colchester, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000

Outpatient ortho role with individualized treatment sessions, reasonable caseloads, and options to specialize (orthopedics, pelvic health, sports, neuro, and more). Offers sign-on bonus or student loan help, strong CEU support, mentorship, and clear clinical career ladders.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Colchester, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Acute-care RN role in a community hospital setting, focused on patient-centered care, care planning, meds, and close monitoring. Good match if you have an active RN license, are comfortable with EHRs, and like working with a multidisciplinary team on quality and safety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.