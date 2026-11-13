Jane Street’s share count in Fidelity’s spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) rose nearly eightfold in the third quarter, while its holdings in BlackRock’s fund fell 19%.

The trading giant ended September with 7.01 million shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC0, up from about 887,000 at the end of June. The position was worth $509 million on Sept. 30, according to its second-quarter and third-quarter filings.

Jane Street’s holdings in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) fell to 20.22 million shares from 24.88 million. A higher share price lifted the reported value of its stake to $957 million from $828 million.

Jane Street was the largest reported institutional holder of BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF at the end of June after boosting its share count by 324% in Q2, according to 13F Pro. IBIT is the world’s largest spot Bitcoin ETF with $56 billion in net assets as of Thursday.

The firm also added nearly 9 million shares (about $249 million) of the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), while more than doubling its holdings in BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) by 7.83 million shares (about $158 million).

JPMorgan adds IBIT shares as Laurore cuts stake

JPMorgan Chase increased its IBIT holdings by 9.6% in the third quarter, adding about 1 million shares to reach 11.41 million. The US banking giant’s reported IBIT position rose to around $540 million.

In contrast, JPMorgan nearly erased its direct holdings in BlackRock’s ETHA, reducing its position from 1.17 million shares at the end of June to just 399 shares.

Related: Barclays boosts BlackRock’s IBIT stake 48% ahead of key Q3 13F filings

The bank also increased its holdings in Bitcoin treasury company Strategy by 36% to nearly 849,000 shares, worth about $131 million at the end of Q3.

Laurore, which lists a Hong Kong business address in its SEC filing, reduced its IBIT holdings by 33%, cutting its position by 1.6 million shares to 3.25 million, worth about $154 million by the end of Q3. Laurore drew attention in February 2026 after disclosing an IBIT position worth $436 million at the end of 2025.

Magazine: Bitcoin’s ‘best buying opportunity ever’ has arrived: Mark Moss