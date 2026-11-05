Binance, Deribit revoke SignalPlus API keys after fake Teams invite attack

Exchanges Binance and Deribit said Thursday they had revoked API keys connected to crypto derivatives trading platform SignalPlus as a precaution following a security breach. Both exchanges said their own systems were unaffected, while Deribit warned that trading, monitoring and automation through SignalPlus had stopped working for its customers.

Binance co-founder Yi He also urged third-party platforms integrated with the exchange to review their security controls and monitor for suspicious activity, warning that the threat extended beyond any single company.

SignalPlus provides trading infrastructure for crypto derivatives, particularly options, allowing professional and institutional traders to manage positions across multiple exchanges through a single platform.

According to the company on X, the attack originated from a compromised Telegram account belonging to a contact at a third-party technology vendor. The attacker impersonated the contact and sent a fake Microsoft Teams meeting invitation to a SignalPlus engineer, compromising the employee’s computer.

Source: SignalPlus

The attacker remained dormant on the compromised computer before using the engineer’s access privileges to target SignalPlus’s internal network early Wednesday, the company said.

SignalPlus said it detected and contained the intrusion, with total losses of less than $82,000, and had begun fully reimbursing affected users. The company temporarily suspended its services and expects to restore operations over the next few days after completing security reviews and applying patches.

SignalPlus also acknowledged that it had not required IP whitelisting for exchange API access. “We take responsibility for this oversight,” the company said, adding that it would tighten API access requirements and strengthen internal security controls. IP whitelisting is a security measure that restricts API access to a predefined list of approved internet addresses.

Related: BitMart founder says security team ‘severely understaffed’ after new hack

SignalPlus attack follows $6.3B Binance hack

The SignalPlus incident comes days after Binance disclosed details of a $6.3 billion hack on Oct. 29, which also involved compromised employee computers.

According to Binance’s postmortem, attackers posing as recruiters tricked an engineer into downloading a malicious file disguised as a coding assignment. The attackers subsequently used the compromised computer to gain access to additional systems and eventually breach the exchange’s wallet infrastructure.

Binance co-founder Yi He said Tuesday that the exchange had detected and prevented 57 suspected North Korea-linked cyber threats in 2026, including fraudulent job interviews, malicious software packages and attempts to steal employee credentials.

Magazine: Can decentralized phone networks power the AI revolution?