Europe’s largest asset manager Amundi tokenizes equity index fund on Ethereum

Amundi, Europe’s largest fund manager by assets, has launched a tokenized share class of its STOXX Europe 600 equity index fund on Ethereum, expanding its blockchain-based investment offerings beyond money market funds.

The new share class was issued on Ethereum in collaboration with CACEIS, a European asset-servicing company that provided the tokenization infrastructure. The fund will continue to be available through traditional investment channels, Amundi said in a Thursday announcement.

The fund tracks the STOXX Europe 600 Index, which covers 600 large-, mid- and small-cap companies across developed European markets. Amundi said it plans to develop a broader range of tokenized funds for institutional clients and digital platforms, citing potential improvements in accessibility, settlement speed and operational efficiency.

The launch follows the asset manager’s introduction of its first tokenized money market fund share class in November 2025, also developed with CACEIS on Ethereum.

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Tokenized stock market grows as US companies dominate

Amundi’s move comes amid rapid growth in the global tokenized equities market, although the largest products remain concentrated in US-related assets.

The value of tokenized stocks reached $4.24 billion as of Wednesday, Nov. 4, up nearly 27% over the past 30 days, according to RWA.xyz data. The platform’s 10 largest tokenized equity products by value were all tied to US companies or US-listed securities, including Securitize, SpaceX, Circle and Alphabet.

Tokenized equities. Source: RWA.xyz

Meanwhile, European financial firms have pressed regulators to accelerate reforms. In April, a coalition of 39 companies and industry groups warned that the EU risked falling behind the US in tokenized finance, calling for expanded asset eligibility, higher volume limits and the removal of time restrictions on licenses under the bloc’s Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Pilot Regime.

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