Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CoinDesk

    Government Lawyers Defend Nishad Singh Saying He Provided ‘Substantial Assistance’ in FTX Investigation

    By Callan Quinn,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzR5H_0wJwUf8X00
    • Prosecutors said Singh “approached his cooperation with earnest remorse and eagerness to assist.”
    • He will be sentenced later this month.

    Government prosecutors in the case against former FTX executive Nishad Singh have asked the sentencing judge to take into account the “substantial assistance” and “exemplary cooperation” Singh provided to the government in its investigations into FTX.

    In a document submitted on Oct. 23, prosecutors said Singh “approached his cooperation with earnest remorse and eagerness to assist.”

    Singh aided the government in understanding how FTX’s code permitted the illegal use of customers’ funds, and he identified in detail the transactions by Sam Bankman-Fried that involved the use of stolen money.

    “Singh also brought to the Government’s attention criminal conduct that the Government was not aware of and, in some cases, may have never discovered but for Singh’s cooperation. That included information about Bankman-Fried and [Ryan] Salame engaging in one of the largest-ever campaign finance schemes, and instances when Bankman-Fried manipulated FTX’s financials to make its revenue appear greater,” it stated.

    The former head of engineering pled guilty to six criminal charges in Feb. 2023, including fraud and conspiracy, related to the collapse of FTX the previous November.

    Last week his lawyers asked a federal judge to spare him prison in a sentencing submission document filed on Oct. 16. Describing him as an “uncommonly selfless individual”, they claimed his role at FTX was limited and detailed his cooperation with authorities.

    Singh, along with FTX’s former chief technology officer Gary Wang, are both awaiting sentencing.

    Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison in March this year after being found guilty on seven different fraud and conspiracy charges. Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, received two years last month after pleading guilty to the same charges as Bankman-Fried.

    The CEO of FTX Digital Markets, Ryan Salame, began a 7.5 year prison sentence this month after pleading guilty to charges of operating an unlicensed money transmitter and conspiring to defraud the Federal Election Commission.

    Related Search

    Nishad SinghGovernment prosecutionCrypto fraud casesSam Bankman-FriedFederal Election CommissionRyan Salame

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA11 hours ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Tokenized Treasuries: A Game-Changer for Collateral in Crypto Markets
    CoinDesk2 days ago
    Bitcoin Project BOB Maps Out How the Original Blockchain Could Take Over DeFi
    CoinDesk1 day ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago
    U.K. Pension Giant L&G Looks to Enter Crypto's Tokenization Space
    CoinDesk5 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    The Promise of Trustless Environmental Monitoring
    CoinDesk7 days ago
    Bitcoin Retakes $67K, Dollar Index Rally Stalls as Beige Book Supports Fed Rate Cuts
    CoinDesk2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Gang behind luxury car 'chop shop' ring jailed
    BBC16 hours ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily10 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post11 hours ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza18 hours ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Binance's Gambaryan Free to Leave Nigeria for Medical Treatment After Money Laundering Charges Dropped: Reports
    CoinDesk2 days ago
    Aurum Launches $1B Tokenized Fund for Data Center Investments on XRP Ledger With Zoniqx
    CoinDesk3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy