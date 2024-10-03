Bitcoin Holder Metaplanet Sells BTC Options to Boost Coin Stash

Metaplanet sold 223 contracts of bitcoin put options, earning 23.972 BTC ($1.44 million) in premium income.

The options expire on Dec. 27 2024 with a strike price of $62,000.

If bitcoin falls below $62,000, Metaplanet will have to acquire an additional 223 BTC while keeping the premium income.

Tokyo-listed bitcoin holder Metaplanet Inc. is now using bitcoin {{BTC}} options to boost its coin stash, diverging from its peer, the U.S.-listed Microstrategy's debt-fueled accumulation strategy.

On Tuesday, Metaplanet announced the sale of 223 contracts of bitcoin put options at the $62,000 strike with a maturity date of Dec. 27. The transaction involved Singapore-based QCP Capital as the counterparty and generated a premium of 23.972 BTC ($1.44 million). CoinDesk reached out to QCP Capital for a comment.

Metaplanet posted $13.826 million as margin collateral, with each contract offering a 0.1075 BTC premium, which Metaplanet received upfront. The transaction resulted in a nominal yield of 10.75% and an annualized yield of 45.63%.

The $13.826 million of margin collateral came from the proceeds raised during Metaplanet's eleventh stock acquisition rights exercise. The purpose of this collateral is to ensure Metaplanet can meet the transaction if the option is exercised.

Strategic selling of puts

Metaplanet will use the premium received by selling put options to purchase more bitcoin. The company’s total bitcoin holdings now stand at 530.717 BTC ($32 million).

A put option gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to sell the underlying asset at a preset price on or before a specific date. Metaplanet is a put seller, meaning it is obligated to buy BTC at the strike price of $62,000, even if prices are lower on the day of the expiry.

If bitcoin's price drops below $62,000 by the maturity date, the buyer will likely exercise this option, forcing Metaplanet to buy 223 bitcoin at the higher strike price. Therefore Metaplanet's bitcoin holdings would increase by 223 bitcoin, even if the market price by Dec. 27 is lower, however the premium partially offsets the spot price risk.

If bitcoin's price is higher than $62,000 by Dec.27, the buyer is unlikely to exercise the option since they can sell bitcoin on the open market at a higher price. The option would therefore expire worthless, while Metaplanet keeps the 23.972 BTC premium as profit.