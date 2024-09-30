Open in App
    Crypto Exchange Bithumb Weighs U.S. Nasdaq Listing: Report

    By Amitoj Singh,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KeZQf_0vodrIwq00
    • Bithumb is considering listing on the U.S. Nasdaq.
    • Previously, Bithumb had said it planned to go public in South Korea, aiming to list on Kosdaq.

    Bithumb is considering a listing on the U.S. Nasdaq, the company told shareholders at a meeting on Monday, according to Korea Economic Daily .

    In late 2023, the exchange was reportedly planning to go public by listing its shares on Kosdaq, the South Korean counterpart to Nasdaq. It had a target of the second half of 2025 after selecting Samsung Securities as its manager for the initial public offering.

    "Regarding listing, all possibilities are open, not only domestically but also overseas," a Bithumb official said according to the report.

    Bithumb did not immediately respond to a CoinDesk request for comment.

    Read More: Crypto Exchange Bithumb Plans South Korea IPO in Second-Half 2025: Report

