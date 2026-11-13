📅 Free Cohoes Artist Showcase Nov 20–21

Check out local art at the 15th Annual Cohoes Artist Showcase (CAS XV) hosted by Choose Cohoes for Art (CCfA).

The show runs at the church at the Connect Center, 49 Johnston Ave., Cohoes on:

Friday, November 20, 2026 at 6:00 PM

at Saturday, November 21, 2026 (time not listed)

Admission is free, and you’ll see work by 43 artists from Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady counties.

Bring friends or family, enjoy the art, and support regional artists right here in Cohoes.