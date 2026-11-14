📅 Cohasset boys soccer into Elite Eight after 4–0 win

The No. 1 Cohasset boys soccer team is moving on in the state tournament after a 4–0 home win over No. 17 Tyngsborough (13-5-2) on Wednesday.

Tavin Casey and Mikey Giglio each scored two goals. Casey scored first with 23:27 left in the first half, then added a penalty kick in the final two minutes before halftime to make it 2–0. Giglio scored both second-half goals, finishing off strong attacking plays.

Coach Jim Willis said the game was physical and tense despite the score, and praised the defense for shutting down Tyngsborough standouts Nana Essilife and Ryan Moro, along with solid goalkeeping from Jesse Rafferty.

With the win, Cohasset advances to the State Quarterfinals (Elite Eight) and will face No. 9 Monomoy (11-5-4) on Saturday. Cohasset beat Monomoy 6–0 back in September.