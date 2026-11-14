💰 New 4.25% fee on some Coffeyville card payments Nov. 20

Starting Friday, November 20, 2026, the City of Coffeyville will change credit card processing fees for:

Municipal Court payments

payments Miscellaneous City payments like city facility and building rentals and other payments made directly to the City

If you pay these by credit card, you’ll be charged a 4.25% processing fee, with at least a $2.50 minimum per transaction.

To avoid this fee, you can pay with cash or check. These options will still be accepted with no extra processing charge.

This change does NOT affect City utility bills — you can keep paying those the same way you do now, with no new fees.

For questions about the new fees, contact City Hall.