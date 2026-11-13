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Coffeyville
Coffeyville Proud Beautification Day Underway
4 days ago
The Coffeyville Proud Beautification Initiative is taking place across Coffeyville on 2026-11-13, with neighbors, local businesses, volunteers, and City teams working together to clean and improve the community. Residents who want to learn more or join future beautification efforts can email Community Development Director Amber Dean at adean@coffeyville.com.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Coffeyville
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