Coffeyville has some solid driving and equipment roles right now, especially if you’ve got a CDL and like steady, safety‑focused work.

Employer: Clean Harbors / HPC Industrial

Clean Harbors / HPC Industrial Location: Coffeyville, KS (traveling role)

(traveling role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate hydroblasting and vacuum trucks, lead a small crew, and travel to different customer sites. Good fit if you have CDL A or B, vacuum truck experience, and want strong safety culture, benefits after 30 days, 401(k) match, PTO, and training.

Alternate listing: Same role via Indeed

Employer: Clean Harbors / HPC Industrial

Clean Harbors / HPC Industrial Location: Coffeyville, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive and operate vacuum and hydroblasting equipment, sometimes supervise a crew, and handle industrial cleaning work at client sites. You’ll need Class A or B CDL (HAZMAT/Tanker preferred), vacuum truck experience, and comfort with DOT logs; offers health benefits after 30 days, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Jones Logistics

Location: Coffeyville, KS (runs to Houston, Longview & Borger, TX)

(runs to Houston, Longview & Borger, TX) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Flatbed work with Mon–Fri schedule, home on weekends, no tarping, and mostly drop and hook. Needs Class A CDL, X endorsement (HAZMAT), 2+ years flatbed, and a clean recent driving record; offers health, dental, vision, paid holidays, and a 0600–1600 style schedule.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.