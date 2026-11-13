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🚌 Coffeyville KS Transportation Jobs – Multiple CDL Roles Open
Coffeyville has some solid driving and equipment roles right now, especially if you’ve got a CDL and like steady, safety‑focused work.
Traveling Equipment Operator
- Employer: Clean Harbors / HPC Industrial
- Location: Coffeyville, KS (traveling role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate hydroblasting and vacuum trucks, lead a small crew, and travel to different customer sites. Good fit if you have CDL A or B, vacuum truck experience, and want strong safety culture, benefits after 30 days, 401(k) match, PTO, and training.
Alternate listing: Same role via Indeed
Class A or B CDL Operator
- Employer: Clean Harbors / HPC Industrial
- Location: Coffeyville, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive and operate vacuum and hydroblasting equipment, sometimes supervise a crew, and handle industrial cleaning work at client sites. You’ll need Class A or B CDL (HAZMAT/Tanker preferred), vacuum truck experience, and comfort with DOT logs; offers health benefits after 30 days, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid training.
CDL A Driver Flatbed
- Employer: Jones Logistics
- Location: Coffeyville, KS (runs to Houston, Longview & Borger, TX)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Flatbed work with Mon–Fri schedule, home on weekends, no tarping, and mostly drop and hook. Needs Class A CDL, X endorsement (HAZMAT), 2+ years flatbed, and a clean recent driving record; offers health, dental, vision, paid holidays, and a 0600–1600 style schedule.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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