Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Coffeyville

Coffeyville Adopt-a-Tree program returns downtown

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VluQU_1Gp4Xd9I00

The City of Coffeyville is bringing back its Adopt-a-Tree program, with 20 Christmas trees in planters around downtown Coffeyville available for community members and downtown businesses to decorate through a new drawing process. The deadline to enter the drawing is Monday, November 9; for details or to enter, contact Angie Stevens at astevens@coffeyville.com or 620-252-6119. More information: https://www.coffeyville.com/m/newsflash/home/detail/1121

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Coffeyville

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments