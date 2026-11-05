Coffeyville Adopt-a-Tree program returns downtown

The City of Coffeyville is bringing back its Adopt-a-Tree program, with 20 Christmas trees in planters around downtown Coffeyville available for community members and downtown businesses to decorate through a new drawing process. The deadline to enter the drawing is Monday, November 9; for details or to enter, contact Angie Stevens at astevens@coffeyville.com or 620-252-6119. More information: https://www.coffeyville.com/m/newsflash/home/detail/1121

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Coffeyville