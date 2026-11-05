Coffeyville launches holiday wellness mystery game

The City of Coffeyville is running a Healthy for the Holidays wellness challenge for employees and is inviting residents to join the weekly mystery hunt by solving clues and visiting local spots around town. In Week 1, participants are asked to find “the traveler that no longer roams” and “look beneath south 1079” to locate a hidden clue, while employees earn points for simple healthy activities like walks, trying healthy foods, family time, checking on friends, and taking short breaks to recharge.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Coffeyville