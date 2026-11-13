Every third-grade student in Coeur d'Alene Public Schools received a new dictionary this fall, as Elks Lodge #1254 – Coeur d'Alene, ID distributed 659 dictionaries across the district. The Elks invested about $8,600 in their regional dictionary program this year, supported by a $2,500 grant, fundraising, and donations, continuing a tradition that began in 1995. The dictionaries include maps, the Bill of Rights, Braille, sign language, scientific formulas, and a 373-letter word to help students build strong reading skills in third grade.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Coeur d'Alene Public Schools