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Elks Lodge donates dictionaries to all 3rd graders
Every third-grade student in Coeur d'Alene Public Schools received a new dictionary this fall, as Elks Lodge #1254 – Coeur d'Alene, ID distributed 659 dictionaries across the district. The Elks invested about $8,600 in their regional dictionary program this year, supported by a $2,500 grant, fundraising, and donations, continuing a tradition that began in 1995. The dictionaries include maps, the Bill of Rights, Braille, sign language, scientific formulas, and a 373-letter word to help students build strong reading skills in third grade.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Coeur d'Alene Public Schools
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