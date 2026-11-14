Cody’s got some solid transportation roles right now, from local pizza runs to higher-paying railroad safety work. If you like being on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Cody, WY

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Pay: Competitive hourly wage plus tips and paid mileage (exact rate not listed)

Drive your own car, listen to your own music, and earn tips every shift. Flexible schedules, fun team vibe, store discounts, and health benefits for full-time after 6 months. Must be 18+, have a valid driver’s license and 2+ years of driving history, and meet their driving record standards.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Cody, WY (heavy travel, 50–85% )

(heavy travel, ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$37 per hour, based on experience

Keep crews safe on active rail lines by controlling train movements and enforcing safety rules. This is a field job with lots of travel, outdoor work in all weather, and steady hours. Requires 2+ years railroad-related experience, strong communication skills, and comfort with tablets/phones. Includes medical, dental, vision, life, disability, paid vacation/holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

Location: Cody, WY (travel 50–85% )

(travel ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$37 per hour, based on experience

Lead safety on railroad construction and maintenance sites, run job briefings, and coordinate with dispatchers and train crews. This role mixes field leadership, safety oversight, and documentation. Requires 2+ years railroad experience (ideally Maintenance of Way or TY&E), high school diploma or equivalent, valid driver’s license, and ability to travel for multi-month assignments. Comes with full benefits: medical, dental, vision, life, disability, paid vacation/holidays, and 401(k).

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.