Cody’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring across town. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 532 Yellowstone Ave, Cody, WY 82414

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy discount store: support daily operations, lead team members, and keep shelves stocked and displays looking sharp. This role is great if you have some retail or grocery experience and want to grow into store leadership, with benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and education assistance.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 321 Yellowstone Ave, Cody, WY 82414

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16 – $29 per hour plus possible hourly premiums and incentives

Keep carts ready, clean, and safe so shoppers have a smooth in-and-out experience. This is an active, outdoor-friendly job with steady hours, strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off), and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 1401 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY 82414

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting end date: 18 Nov 2026 (may close early)

Be the friendly face at the bank, handling deposits, withdrawals, and everyday questions while you learn the basics of retail banking. Good fit if you have at least 6 months of customer interaction experience and want a long-term career path with training and growth.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like schedules and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to a hiring manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.