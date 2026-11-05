📣 Cody, WY Sales Jobs with Multiple Outside Rep Openings

Cody’s sales scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like being out in the community and building long-term client relationships.

Below are several solid Outside Sales roles with strong earning potential and room to grow.

Employer: Hibu

Hibu Location: Cody, WY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $53,000 + year 1 on-target earnings $85,000–$95,000, uncapped commission & bonuses

This role is all about helping local small businesses with websites, search ads, social ads, SEO, and reputation management. You get a base salary, uncapped commission, auto allowance, and phone/internet reimbursement, plus 3 weeks of classroom training and 9 weeks of field training so you’re not thrown in cold. Hybrid setup with both home-office and in-person visits.

Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Outside Sales Representative – Hibu (duplicate listing)

Employer: Builders FirstSource

Location: Cody, WY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work with home builders and contractors as the face of America’s largest building materials supplier. You’ll manage key accounts, help with bids on residential, multi-family, and commercial projects, and often take a lead role mentoring newer reps. Good fit if you like construction, problem-solving in the field, and a mix of office time and site visits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a perk or detail that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.