🏥 Cody, WY Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Locum Roles

Cody’s healthcare scene is steady right now, with options both in town and in nearby Wyoming communities. Here are a few solid picks if you want to stay local or try higher‑paying locum work.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Cody, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the in-store pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, enter data, and support patients under a pharmacist’s supervision. This role is great if you like detail work, a steady pace, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and health benefits if eligible.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Weatherby Healthcare Location: Cody, WY (hospital setting)

Type: Contract / Locum tenens

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed)

Call-only general surgery with low patient volume and ongoing dates available. Bread-and-butter cases plus scopes, ATLS required, with paid malpractice, travel, and housing, and 24/7 support from a Weatherby consultant.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Weatherby Healthcare Location: Cody, WY (covering 2 small hospitals)

Type: Contract / Locum tenens

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed)

ER call coverage for general surgery, covering two small hospitals with ongoing coverage potential. Scopes and ATLS are required; Weatherby covers malpractice, travel, and housing, and manages everything through an online portal.

Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group (Vital Care Staffing Solutions)

Evergreen Healthcare Group (Vital Care Staffing Solutions) Location: Cody, WY (serving Worland-area center)

Type: Full-time, W-2

Salary: Not listed

Internal staffing team (not a third-party agency) supporting long-term care and SNF settings. You get W-2 employment, flexible shifts, DailyPay, and a mileage incentive if you live more than 30 miles from the center; must have a current WY or compact LPN license and at least 1 year of LTC/SNF experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.