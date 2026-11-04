🏥 Multiple Healthcare Roles in Cody, WY with Solid Pay

Cody’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or already in leadership. Here are a few strong picks hiring right in town.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1778

Walmart Supercenter Location: 321 Yellowstone Ave, Cody, WY 82414

Type: Full-time (opening & morning shifts)

(opening & morning shifts) Pay: $18 – $31/hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums

Support the pharmacy team with prescriptions, data entry, and customer service in a busy retail setting. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and 100% paid education through Live Better U for eligible associates.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1778

Walmart Supercenter Location: 321 Yellowstone Ave, Cody, WY 82414

Type: Full-time (opening & morning shifts)

(opening & morning shifts) Pay: $21.50 – $34.50/hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35 – $3.00/hour premiums

Similar duties to the Pharmacy Technician role, but for certified techs with higher pay. You’ll help process prescriptions, answer patient questions, and keep the pharmacy running smoothly, with access to the same broad Walmart benefits and paid education programs.

Employer: Cody Regional Health

Location: Cody, WY – Onsite only

Type: Full-time (Days, 80 hours per pay period)

Senior leadership role for an experienced RN to oversee quality management, risk management, patient safety, infection control, case management, and compliance. Ideal if you have 5+ years acute care experience, strong regulatory knowledge, and want to shape hospital-wide performance and compliance programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.