🍽️ Coconut Creek Food & Hospitality – Several Local Openings

Coconut Creek’s food and hospitality scene is busy, from the casino floor to the movie theater. If you like fast-paced, guest-facing work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Seminole Gaming

Seminole Gaming Location: Coconut Creek, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the action on the casino floor while also dealing table games a couple of days a week. This role mixes supervising a pit area with hands-on dealing (Blackjack, Baccarat, plus other games) and comes with a comprehensive benefits package for eligible team members.

Employer: Silverspot Cinema

Location: Coconut Creek, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love movies and staying on your feet. You’ll deliver food and drinks to guests in the theater, keep stations stocked and clean, and enjoy perks like free movie passes, popcorn, and soda, plus extra benefits if you move into full-time.

Employer: Silverspot Cinema

Location: Coconut Creek, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great for friendly, outgoing people who like talking with guests. You’ll take orders, serve snacks and drinks, handle payments, and keep the stand stocked and tidy, with the same fun perks: free movie passes, popcorn, and soda, plus potential full-time benefits.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.